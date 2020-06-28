2437 Loring St

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Available now! Wonderful home with views of the Bay! - This home has been fully repainted and is ready for immediate move in! Close to the bay, beaches, restaurants, pubs, and freeway access!



* Beautiful hardwoods in living and dining

* All kitchen appliances included

* Recessed lighting and tile accents in kitchen

* Custom window shutters on all windows

* Stone Fireplace in living area

* Large living area

* Large deck off of living area with beautiful bay views

* Large yard with bi-weekly gardening service included

* Upgraded bathrooms with gorgeous cabinetry

* Laundry in garage, parking for one car

* No air conditioning, heat is radiant



This property is available for a minimum one year lease. Small pet negotiable with pet rent and Non-smokers only. Standard renters insurance required. No-cosigners accepted on this property. Please call our office at 858-274-3600 to schedule a showing.



You can also visit our website at www.altavistaproperties.net



CalDRE #01835476



No Cats Allowed



