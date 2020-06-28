2437 Loring St

Amenities
Available now! Wonderful home with views of the Bay! - This home has been fully repainted and is ready for immediate move in! Close to the bay, beaches, restaurants, pubs, and freeway access!
* Beautiful hardwoods in living and dining
* All kitchen appliances included
* Recessed lighting and tile accents in kitchen
* Custom window shutters on all windows
* Stone Fireplace in living area
* Large living area
* Large deck off of living area with beautiful bay views
* Large yard with bi-weekly gardening service included
* Upgraded bathrooms with gorgeous cabinetry
* Laundry in garage, parking for one car
* No air conditioning, heat is radiant
This property is available for a minimum one year lease. Small pet negotiable with pet rent and Non-smokers only. Standard renters insurance required. No-cosigners accepted on this property. Please call our office at 858-274-3600 to schedule a showing.
You can also visit our website at www.altavistaproperties.net
CalDRE #01835476
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5148972)