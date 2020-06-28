All apartments in San Diego
2437 Loring St
2437 Loring St

2437 Loring Street · No Longer Available
Location

2437 Loring Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Available now! Wonderful home with views of the Bay! - This home has been fully repainted and is ready for immediate move in! Close to the bay, beaches, restaurants, pubs, and freeway access!

* Beautiful hardwoods in living and dining
* All kitchen appliances included
* Recessed lighting and tile accents in kitchen
* Custom window shutters on all windows
* Stone Fireplace in living area
* Large living area
* Large deck off of living area with beautiful bay views
* Large yard with bi-weekly gardening service included
* Upgraded bathrooms with gorgeous cabinetry
* Laundry in garage, parking for one car
* No air conditioning, heat is radiant

This property is available for a minimum one year lease. Small pet negotiable with pet rent and Non-smokers only. Standard renters insurance required. No-cosigners accepted on this property. Please call our office at 858-274-3600 to schedule a showing.

You can also visit our website at www.altavistaproperties.net

CalDRE #01835476

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5148972)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2437 Loring St have any available units?
2437 Loring St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2437 Loring St have?
Some of 2437 Loring St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2437 Loring St currently offering any rent specials?
2437 Loring St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2437 Loring St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2437 Loring St is pet friendly.
Does 2437 Loring St offer parking?
Yes, 2437 Loring St offers parking.
Does 2437 Loring St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2437 Loring St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2437 Loring St have a pool?
No, 2437 Loring St does not have a pool.
Does 2437 Loring St have accessible units?
No, 2437 Loring St does not have accessible units.
Does 2437 Loring St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2437 Loring St does not have units with dishwashers.
