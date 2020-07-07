All apartments in San Diego
Last updated December 27 2019 at 2:30 PM

2437 COWLEY WAY

2437 Cowley Way · No Longer Available
Location

2437 Cowley Way, San Diego, CA 92110
Bay Park

Amenities

parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Contact Exclusive Listing Agent with questions. Judy Jacobson, Dave Stubbs Real Estate

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2437 COWLEY WAY have any available units?
2437 COWLEY WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2437 COWLEY WAY have?
Some of 2437 COWLEY WAY's amenities include parking, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2437 COWLEY WAY currently offering any rent specials?
2437 COWLEY WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2437 COWLEY WAY pet-friendly?
No, 2437 COWLEY WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2437 COWLEY WAY offer parking?
Yes, 2437 COWLEY WAY offers parking.
Does 2437 COWLEY WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2437 COWLEY WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2437 COWLEY WAY have a pool?
No, 2437 COWLEY WAY does not have a pool.
Does 2437 COWLEY WAY have accessible units?
No, 2437 COWLEY WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2437 COWLEY WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 2437 COWLEY WAY does not have units with dishwashers.

