Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2420 Torrey Pines Rd
Last updated December 18 2019 at 12:33 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2420 Torrey Pines Rd
2420 Torrey Pines Road
·
No Longer Available
San Diego
La Jolla
Dog Friendly Apartments
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Location
2420 Torrey Pines Road, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
accessible
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2420 Torrey Pines Rd have any available units?
2420 Torrey Pines Rd doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2420 Torrey Pines Rd have?
Some of 2420 Torrey Pines Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool.
Amenities section
.
Is 2420 Torrey Pines Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2420 Torrey Pines Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2420 Torrey Pines Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2420 Torrey Pines Rd is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 2420 Torrey Pines Rd offer parking?
No, 2420 Torrey Pines Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2420 Torrey Pines Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2420 Torrey Pines Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2420 Torrey Pines Rd have a pool?
Yes, 2420 Torrey Pines Rd has a pool.
Does 2420 Torrey Pines Rd have accessible units?
Yes, 2420 Torrey Pines Rd has accessible units.
Does 2420 Torrey Pines Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2420 Torrey Pines Rd has units with dishwashers.
