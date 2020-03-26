All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 13 2020 at 12:45 PM

2419 J Street

2419 J Street · No Longer Available
Location

2419 J Street, San Diego, CA 92102
Sherman Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Non-Smoking/No Vaping/No e-cigarette Property!

This property is located in an historic residential neighborhood within walking distant to schools, Balboa Park and a short drive to downtown San Dieg, gaslamp quarter, and 32nd Naval Base. Easy access to freeways makes getting anywhere else a breeze. Street parking is available.

Our charming 1 bdm apt is located in the 4 unit building towards the back of the property, behind the old Victorian building. Walk up a few steps onto the private porch and you are home. The unit has tile floors and custom paint. The kitchen has space for small table and chairs for dine-in convenience and also a view of the Coronado Bay Bridge.

This unit is currently occupied but should be vacant and ready for move-in by end of January.

Rental Criteria:
-monthly gross income must be 2.5 times the rent or more
-good credit
-5yrs good rental history
-No dogs! Cats are allowed with add'l deposit of $250/cat (2pet max). Restrictions apply.
NO EVICTIONS or debt owed to prior landlord.

** After reviewing the rental criteria, please call our office to complete a pre-screening and schedule a showing.

Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.
www.flyingdogenterprises.com
(619) 698-7520
BRE #01004279

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,230, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,180, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2419 J Street have any available units?
2419 J Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 2419 J Street currently offering any rent specials?
2419 J Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2419 J Street pet-friendly?
No, 2419 J Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2419 J Street offer parking?
No, 2419 J Street does not offer parking.
Does 2419 J Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2419 J Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2419 J Street have a pool?
No, 2419 J Street does not have a pool.
Does 2419 J Street have accessible units?
No, 2419 J Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2419 J Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2419 J Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2419 J Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2419 J Street does not have units with air conditioning.

