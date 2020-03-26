2419 J Street

Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

Non-Smoking/No Vaping/No e-cigarette Property!



This property is located in an historic residential neighborhood within walking distant to schools, Balboa Park and a short drive to downtown San Dieg, gaslamp quarter, and 32nd Naval Base. Easy access to freeways makes getting anywhere else a breeze. Street parking is available.



Our charming 1 bdm apt is located in the 4 unit building towards the back of the property, behind the old Victorian building. Walk up a few steps onto the private porch and you are home. The unit has tile floors and custom paint. The kitchen has space for small table and chairs for dine-in convenience and also a view of the Coronado Bay Bridge.



This unit is currently occupied but should be vacant and ready for move-in by end of January.



Rental Criteria:

-monthly gross income must be 2.5 times the rent or more

-good credit

-5yrs good rental history

-No dogs! Cats are allowed with add'l deposit of $250/cat (2pet max). Restrictions apply.

NO EVICTIONS or debt owed to prior landlord.



** After reviewing the rental criteria, please call our office to complete a pre-screening and schedule a showing.



Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.

www.flyingdogenterprises.com

(619) 698-7520

BRE #01004279



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,230, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,180, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.