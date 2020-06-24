Amenities

3rd bedroom Balcony views of downton.Lovely Colonial Classic home in the San Diego Historic District next to downtown.This is a beautiful 3 bedroom flat with 10 foot ceilings,maple floors leaded glass and built-ins.The rent includes lawn & trash services.Wi-Fi/Cable accessible.Tenant pays Water $50.Is fully furnished or unfurnished,ready for move in March 1/19 OR SOONER.This includes washer/dryer,AC unit.Deposit $2650.Please call 309-219-7926 BETH (OWNER) text &/or email bethryan1987@yahoo.com