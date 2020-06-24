All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2411 E St

2411 E Street · No Longer Available
Location

2411 E Street, San Diego, CA 92102
Golden Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
3rd bedroom Balcony views of downton.Lovely Colonial Classic home in the San Diego Historic District next to downtown.This is a beautiful 3 bedroom flat with 10 foot ceilings,maple floors leaded glass and built-ins.The rent includes lawn & trash services.Wi-Fi/Cable accessible.Tenant pays Water $50.Is fully furnished or unfurnished,ready for move in March 1/19 OR SOONER.This includes washer/dryer,AC unit.Deposit $2650.Please call 309-219-7926 BETH (OWNER) text &/or email bethryan1987@yahoo.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2411 E St have any available units?
2411 E St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2411 E St have?
Some of 2411 E St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2411 E St currently offering any rent specials?
2411 E St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2411 E St pet-friendly?
No, 2411 E St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2411 E St offer parking?
No, 2411 E St does not offer parking.
Does 2411 E St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2411 E St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2411 E St have a pool?
No, 2411 E St does not have a pool.
Does 2411 E St have accessible units?
No, 2411 E St does not have accessible units.
Does 2411 E St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2411 E St does not have units with dishwashers.
