Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:46 PM

240 Coast Blvd

240 Coast Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

240 Coast Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Amenities

dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 Coast Blvd have any available units?
240 Coast Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 240 Coast Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
240 Coast Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 Coast Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 240 Coast Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 240 Coast Blvd offer parking?
No, 240 Coast Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 240 Coast Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 240 Coast Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 Coast Blvd have a pool?
No, 240 Coast Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 240 Coast Blvd have accessible units?
No, 240 Coast Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 240 Coast Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 240 Coast Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 240 Coast Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 240 Coast Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.

