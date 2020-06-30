Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 240 Coast Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
240 Coast Blvd
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:46 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
240 Coast Blvd
240 Coast Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
La Jolla
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
240 Coast Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla
Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 240 Coast Blvd have any available units?
240 Coast Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 240 Coast Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
240 Coast Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 Coast Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 240 Coast Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 240 Coast Blvd offer parking?
No, 240 Coast Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 240 Coast Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 240 Coast Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 Coast Blvd have a pool?
No, 240 Coast Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 240 Coast Blvd have accessible units?
No, 240 Coast Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 240 Coast Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 240 Coast Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 240 Coast Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 240 Coast Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Best Cities for Pets 2019
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Strata
969 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
eaves Mission Ridge
2745 Meadow Lark Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
Vora Mission Gorge
4440 Twain Ave
San Diego, CA 92120
The Merian
601 11th Avenue
San Diego, CA 92101
Fifty Twenty-Five
5025 Collwood Blvd
San Diego, CA 92115
The Reserve At 4s Ranch
10411 Reserve Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Aldea at Mesa College
7322 Mesa College Dr
San Diego, CA 92111
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane
San Diego, CA 92120
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University