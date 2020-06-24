All apartments in San Diego
236 Middlebush Dr.
236 Middlebush Dr.

236 Middlebush Drive · No Longer Available
Location

236 Middlebush Drive, San Diego, CA 92114
Jamacha Lomita

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
236 Middlebush Dr. Available 01/14/19 UPGRADED - SOLAR - NEW A/C - OPEN KITCHEN - PETS OKAY - LOOK NO FURTHER!!!

A steal of a deal!!! Enjoy watching the sunset from your living room. The property has solar so you SAVE MONEY! The kitchen is upgraded with granite countertops that opens up to the family room. Enjoy chilling in the a/c home...act now before it's gone!

PROPERTY AMENITIES:

- Upgraded Appliances: Refrigerator, Oven, Dishwasher, & Microwave
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Laundry Room in Garage
- Open Floor Plan
- Dual Pane Windows
- Granite Countertops
- Upgraded Kitchen
- Enclosed Backyard
- Patio
- Living Room
- New & Upgraded Shower
- Solar Panels
- New AC
- Full-size Washing Machine
- Full-size Dryer
- Close to shops and restaurants

ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:
PARKING: Attached 2 car Garage
HOA NAME: N/A
YEAR BUILT: 1963
MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER:
FLOOD ZONE:

TERMS OF THE LEASE:

- One year lease
- Pets negotiable with additional $30.00 pet rent
- Tenant to pay water, trash, sewer, gas, electric, cable, internet, gardener
- Tenant must carry renter's insurance

* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.

**Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.

***We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

**** We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.

***** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.

****** To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com and press Available Rentals. Apply accordingly.

******* Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

******** ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!

Beyond Property Management, Inc.

(858) 222-HOME (4663)

CalIfornia B.R.E. #01854799

(RLNE4574030)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 236 Middlebush Dr. have any available units?
236 Middlebush Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 236 Middlebush Dr. have?
Some of 236 Middlebush Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 236 Middlebush Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
236 Middlebush Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 236 Middlebush Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 236 Middlebush Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 236 Middlebush Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 236 Middlebush Dr. offers parking.
Does 236 Middlebush Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 236 Middlebush Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 236 Middlebush Dr. have a pool?
No, 236 Middlebush Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 236 Middlebush Dr. have accessible units?
No, 236 Middlebush Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 236 Middlebush Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 236 Middlebush Dr. has units with dishwashers.
