Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2355 Smythe Ave
Last updated September 16 2019 at 7:32 AM
1 of 1
2355 Smythe Ave
2355 Smythe Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2355 Smythe Avenue, San Diego, CA 92173
San Ysidro
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1 bed 1 bath
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2355 Smythe Ave have any available units?
2355 Smythe Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 2355 Smythe Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2355 Smythe Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2355 Smythe Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2355 Smythe Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 2355 Smythe Ave offer parking?
No, 2355 Smythe Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2355 Smythe Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2355 Smythe Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2355 Smythe Ave have a pool?
No, 2355 Smythe Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2355 Smythe Ave have accessible units?
No, 2355 Smythe Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2355 Smythe Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2355 Smythe Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2355 Smythe Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2355 Smythe Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
