235 Quince St., #401 Available 07/01/20 Bankers Hill Penthouse 2 bed 2 bath Serene western Views - Penthouse, serene views, Point Loma, natural light in every room all day long, city light, tree-top, corner unit, no shared walls, top floor, remodeled, 9.5 feet ceiling, chef kitchen, surround sound system all through rooms, bathrooms, high quality granite counter-top, double shower Master, double sink, lighting, right by Quince Bridge and Maple Canyon Historical. Feel the harmonizing Feng Shui...
