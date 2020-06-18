All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

235 Quince St., #401

235 Quince Street · (858) 565-6420
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

235 Quince Street, San Diego, CA 92103
Park West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 235 Quince St., #401 · Avail. Jul 1

$3,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1325 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
235 Quince St., #401 Available 07/01/20 Bankers Hill Penthouse 2 bed 2 bath Serene western Views - Penthouse, serene views, Point Loma, natural light in every room all day long, city light, tree-top, corner unit, no shared walls, top floor, remodeled, 9.5 feet ceiling, chef kitchen, surround sound system all through rooms, bathrooms, high quality granite counter-top, double shower Master, double sink, lighting, right by Quince Bridge and Maple Canyon Historical. Feel the harmonizing Feng Shui...
Professionally managed by WeRentSD.com
Please call Scott Colbert 619-708-5008
Scott@WeRentSD.com
DRE#01836754

(RLNE4891034)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 Quince St., #401 have any available units?
235 Quince St., #401 has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 235 Quince St., #401 currently offering any rent specials?
235 Quince St., #401 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 Quince St., #401 pet-friendly?
No, 235 Quince St., #401 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 235 Quince St., #401 offer parking?
No, 235 Quince St., #401 does not offer parking.
Does 235 Quince St., #401 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 235 Quince St., #401 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 Quince St., #401 have a pool?
No, 235 Quince St., #401 does not have a pool.
Does 235 Quince St., #401 have accessible units?
No, 235 Quince St., #401 does not have accessible units.
Does 235 Quince St., #401 have units with dishwashers?
No, 235 Quince St., #401 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 235 Quince St., #401 have units with air conditioning?
No, 235 Quince St., #401 does not have units with air conditioning.
