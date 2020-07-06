Rent Calculator
All apartments in San Diego
Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
235 Pardee Street #1/2
235 Pardee St
·
No Longer Available
Browse Similar Places
Location
235 Pardee St, San Diego, CA 92102
Mt Hope
Amenities
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Pardee - San Diego - 1 Br Apartment - Great Upstairs Apartment - All new... new carpet, new flooring new bathroom. new blinds. Ready to go! Fridge included.
(RLNE5225106)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 235 Pardee Street #1/2 have any available units?
235 Pardee Street #1/2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 235 Pardee Street #1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
235 Pardee Street #1/2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 Pardee Street #1/2 pet-friendly?
No, 235 Pardee Street #1/2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 235 Pardee Street #1/2 offer parking?
No, 235 Pardee Street #1/2 does not offer parking.
Does 235 Pardee Street #1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 235 Pardee Street #1/2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 Pardee Street #1/2 have a pool?
No, 235 Pardee Street #1/2 does not have a pool.
Does 235 Pardee Street #1/2 have accessible units?
No, 235 Pardee Street #1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 235 Pardee Street #1/2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 235 Pardee Street #1/2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 235 Pardee Street #1/2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 235 Pardee Street #1/2 does not have units with air conditioning.
