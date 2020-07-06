All apartments in San Diego
Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:52 PM

235 Pardee Street #1/2

235 Pardee St · No Longer Available
Location

235 Pardee St, San Diego, CA 92102
Mt Hope

Amenities

carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Pardee - San Diego - 1 Br Apartment - Great Upstairs Apartment - All new... new carpet, new flooring new bathroom. new blinds. Ready to go! Fridge included.

(RLNE5225106)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 Pardee Street #1/2 have any available units?
235 Pardee Street #1/2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 235 Pardee Street #1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
235 Pardee Street #1/2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 Pardee Street #1/2 pet-friendly?
No, 235 Pardee Street #1/2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 235 Pardee Street #1/2 offer parking?
No, 235 Pardee Street #1/2 does not offer parking.
Does 235 Pardee Street #1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 235 Pardee Street #1/2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 Pardee Street #1/2 have a pool?
No, 235 Pardee Street #1/2 does not have a pool.
Does 235 Pardee Street #1/2 have accessible units?
No, 235 Pardee Street #1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 235 Pardee Street #1/2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 235 Pardee Street #1/2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 235 Pardee Street #1/2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 235 Pardee Street #1/2 does not have units with air conditioning.

