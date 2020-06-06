All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:49 PM

2347 Grove Ave

2347 Grove Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2347 Grove Avenue, San Diego, CA 92154
Nestor

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
Beautiful Community is now renting!! - Property Id: 171823

Are you looking to join a peaceful gated community?

Grove Terrace Apartments include access to a wide range of amenities; including a pool, and Barbeque Grills!

The community is conveniently located in the South Bay Area, only minutes away from the Freeway 5,805 Interstate Highway, close to Schools, local restaurants/entertainment, Shopping Mall and the International Border!

With a new management team we strive to provide quality customer service and help you find a home that you love!

Features: AVAILABLE (2 Bedroom + 1 bath)

Spacious kitchen
Spacious bedrooms
All appliances included
Assigned parking space
Heater
Water, trash, & sewer - Included in rent
Water Filter
Ceiling Fans
Month - to - Month Leasing

Amenities:

FREE Onsite tutoring
Pool With Lounge Area
Gated Community
24 hrs Onsite Laundry Facilities
BBQ Grills & Picnic Area
24-hour Emergency Maintenance
Resident Portal
Responsive Management

do NOT contact me with unsolicited services or offers
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/171823
Property Id 171823

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5394806)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2347 Grove Ave have any available units?
2347 Grove Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2347 Grove Ave have?
Some of 2347 Grove Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2347 Grove Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2347 Grove Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2347 Grove Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2347 Grove Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2347 Grove Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2347 Grove Ave offers parking.
Does 2347 Grove Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2347 Grove Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2347 Grove Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2347 Grove Ave has a pool.
Does 2347 Grove Ave have accessible units?
No, 2347 Grove Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2347 Grove Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2347 Grove Ave has units with dishwashers.

