Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2343 Chicago Street - Chicago -2

2343 Chicago Street · No Longer Available
Location

2343 Chicago Street, San Diego, CA 92110
Bay Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
refrigerator
2343 Chicago Street - Chicago -2 Available 03/07/19 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Detached Home In Bay Park Area - This 3 bed, 1 bath home features wood flooring throughout. Large fully fenced back yard with covered patio, storage shed and 1 car detached garage. Fridge, washer and dryer included in rents. Yard service included in rents. Great location. Close to Mission Beach, Pacific Beach, transportation and shops. Tenant responsible for all utilities.

www.ampropman.com

Meridian Property Management Inc.
CA Corp DRE Lic#01856665

(RLNE4704257)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2343 Chicago Street - Chicago -2 have any available units?
2343 Chicago Street - Chicago -2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2343 Chicago Street - Chicago -2 have?
Some of 2343 Chicago Street - Chicago -2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2343 Chicago Street - Chicago -2 currently offering any rent specials?
2343 Chicago Street - Chicago -2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2343 Chicago Street - Chicago -2 pet-friendly?
No, 2343 Chicago Street - Chicago -2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2343 Chicago Street - Chicago -2 offer parking?
Yes, 2343 Chicago Street - Chicago -2 offers parking.
Does 2343 Chicago Street - Chicago -2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2343 Chicago Street - Chicago -2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2343 Chicago Street - Chicago -2 have a pool?
No, 2343 Chicago Street - Chicago -2 does not have a pool.
Does 2343 Chicago Street - Chicago -2 have accessible units?
No, 2343 Chicago Street - Chicago -2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2343 Chicago Street - Chicago -2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2343 Chicago Street - Chicago -2 does not have units with dishwashers.
