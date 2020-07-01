All apartments in San Diego
Location

2310 Caminito Andada, San Diego, CA 92107
Loma Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Stunning 3B/2.5BA Upgraded Townhouse w/ W/D, Attached Garage & A/C! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Stunning 3B/2.5BA townhouse in Ocean Beach with over 1600 SF of living space over two levels. This nicely upgraded property boasts:
-Perfect location just minutes from Sunset Cliffs and Newport Ave in OB w/ easy highway 5 and 8 access! Down the road from local schools in Point Loma and OB
-Attached garage w/ provided washer/dryer!
-Spacious living room has access to private patio
-Beautiful kitchen w/ backsplash, custom white cabinetry, and all provided appliances
-Two large carpeted bedrooms
-Gorgeous upgraded bathrooms
-Huge den could be used as bedroom, family room, or office!
-Central A/C & heat!
-Park Point Loma community features on-site security, swimming pool, spa, and nice landscaping!

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2975
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit
- A/C: Yes
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two dogs max considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent per dog

-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: www.goodlife.petscreening.com Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2rzc_cVqDh4&feature=youtu.be
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Ocean Beach / Point Loma
- PARKING: Attached garage and 2 unreserved spaces in community
- PROPERTY TYPE: Townhouse
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant responsible for all utilities
- GARDENER INCLUDED: HOA landscaper for common areas only
- YEAR BUILT: 1973

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5649648)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2310 Caminito Andada have any available units?
2310 Caminito Andada doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2310 Caminito Andada have?
Some of 2310 Caminito Andada's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2310 Caminito Andada currently offering any rent specials?
2310 Caminito Andada is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2310 Caminito Andada pet-friendly?
Yes, 2310 Caminito Andada is pet friendly.
Does 2310 Caminito Andada offer parking?
Yes, 2310 Caminito Andada offers parking.
Does 2310 Caminito Andada have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2310 Caminito Andada offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2310 Caminito Andada have a pool?
Yes, 2310 Caminito Andada has a pool.
Does 2310 Caminito Andada have accessible units?
No, 2310 Caminito Andada does not have accessible units.
Does 2310 Caminito Andada have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2310 Caminito Andada has units with dishwashers.

