2310 Caminito Andada

Stunning 3B/2.5BA Upgraded Townhouse w/ W/D, Attached Garage & A/C! - AVAILABLE NOW!



Stunning 3B/2.5BA townhouse in Ocean Beach with over 1600 SF of living space over two levels. This nicely upgraded property boasts:

-Perfect location just minutes from Sunset Cliffs and Newport Ave in OB w/ easy highway 5 and 8 access! Down the road from local schools in Point Loma and OB

-Attached garage w/ provided washer/dryer!

-Spacious living room has access to private patio

-Beautiful kitchen w/ backsplash, custom white cabinetry, and all provided appliances

-Two large carpeted bedrooms

-Gorgeous upgraded bathrooms

-Huge den could be used as bedroom, family room, or office!

-Central A/C & heat!

-Park Point Loma community features on-site security, swimming pool, spa, and nice landscaping!



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2975

- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit

- A/C: Yes

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two dogs max considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent per dog



-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: www.goodlife.petscreening.com Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.



If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com



- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2rzc_cVqDh4&feature=youtu.be

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Ocean Beach / Point Loma

- PARKING: Attached garage and 2 unreserved spaces in community

- PROPERTY TYPE: Townhouse

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant responsible for all utilities

- GARDENER INCLUDED: HOA landscaper for common areas only

- YEAR BUILT: 1973



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



