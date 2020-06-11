Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2307 Donnington Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2307 Donnington Way
Last updated August 8 2019 at 7:27 AM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2307 Donnington Way
2307 Donnington Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2307 Donnington Way, San Diego, CA 92139
Bay Terraces
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2307 Donnington Way have any available units?
2307 Donnington Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2307 Donnington Way have?
Some of 2307 Donnington Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2307 Donnington Way currently offering any rent specials?
2307 Donnington Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2307 Donnington Way pet-friendly?
No, 2307 Donnington Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 2307 Donnington Way offer parking?
Yes, 2307 Donnington Way offers parking.
Does 2307 Donnington Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2307 Donnington Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2307 Donnington Way have a pool?
No, 2307 Donnington Way does not have a pool.
Does 2307 Donnington Way have accessible units?
No, 2307 Donnington Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2307 Donnington Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2307 Donnington Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Move Cross Country
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Missions
2242 Gill Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Presidio View
1440 Hotel Cir N
San Diego, CA 92108
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
40th Street
4530 40th St
San Diego, CA 92116
Village Square
8683 Via Mallorca
San Diego, CA 92037
Olympus Corsair
8583 Aero Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
13th & Market
1330 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
AV8
2155 Kettner Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92101
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University