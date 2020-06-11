All apartments in San Diego
2307 Donnington Way
Last updated August 8 2019 at 7:27 AM

2307 Donnington Way

2307 Donnington Way · No Longer Available
Location

2307 Donnington Way, San Diego, CA 92139
Bay Terraces

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2307 Donnington Way have any available units?
2307 Donnington Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2307 Donnington Way have?
Some of 2307 Donnington Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2307 Donnington Way currently offering any rent specials?
2307 Donnington Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2307 Donnington Way pet-friendly?
No, 2307 Donnington Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2307 Donnington Way offer parking?
Yes, 2307 Donnington Way offers parking.
Does 2307 Donnington Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2307 Donnington Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2307 Donnington Way have a pool?
No, 2307 Donnington Way does not have a pool.
Does 2307 Donnington Way have accessible units?
No, 2307 Donnington Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2307 Donnington Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2307 Donnington Way has units with dishwashers.
