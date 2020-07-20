Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2301 Palermo Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 8
2301 Palermo Dr
2301 Palermo Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2301 Palermo Drive, San Diego, CA 92106
Loma Portal
Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2301 Palermo Dr have any available units?
2301 Palermo Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 2301 Palermo Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2301 Palermo Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2301 Palermo Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2301 Palermo Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 2301 Palermo Dr offer parking?
No, 2301 Palermo Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2301 Palermo Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2301 Palermo Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2301 Palermo Dr have a pool?
No, 2301 Palermo Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2301 Palermo Dr have accessible units?
No, 2301 Palermo Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2301 Palermo Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2301 Palermo Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2301 Palermo Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2301 Palermo Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
Florida Place
3440 Florida St
San Diego, CA 92104
Ocean Air
10500 Sea Pearl Cove
San Diego, CA 92130
Citra at Point Loma
4464 Castelar St
San Diego, CA 92107
Ascent at Campus of Life
10785 Pomerado Road
San Diego, CA 92131
One Paseo
3275 Del Mar Heights Road
San Diego, CA 92130
Scripps Terrace Apartments
10952 Scripps Ranch Blvd
San Diego, CA 92131
Nobel Court
3707 Nobel Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
The Villas at Camino Bernardo
11203 Paseo Montanoso
San Diego, CA 92127
