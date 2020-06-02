Rent Calculator
Last updated October 11 2019 at 3:27 PM
2286 6TH AVE
2286 6th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2286 6th Avenue, San Diego, CA 92101
Park West
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2286 6TH AVE have any available units?
2286 6TH AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2286 6TH AVE have?
Some of 2286 6TH AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2286 6TH AVE currently offering any rent specials?
2286 6TH AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2286 6TH AVE pet-friendly?
No, 2286 6TH AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 2286 6TH AVE offer parking?
No, 2286 6TH AVE does not offer parking.
Does 2286 6TH AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2286 6TH AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2286 6TH AVE have a pool?
No, 2286 6TH AVE does not have a pool.
Does 2286 6TH AVE have accessible units?
No, 2286 6TH AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2286 6TH AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2286 6TH AVE has units with dishwashers.
