All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2286 6TH AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2286 6TH AVE
Last updated October 11 2019 at 3:27 PM

2286 6TH AVE

2286 6th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Park West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2286 6th Avenue, San Diego, CA 92101
Park West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2286 6TH AVE have any available units?
2286 6TH AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2286 6TH AVE have?
Some of 2286 6TH AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2286 6TH AVE currently offering any rent specials?
2286 6TH AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2286 6TH AVE pet-friendly?
No, 2286 6TH AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2286 6TH AVE offer parking?
No, 2286 6TH AVE does not offer parking.
Does 2286 6TH AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2286 6TH AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2286 6TH AVE have a pool?
No, 2286 6TH AVE does not have a pool.
Does 2286 6TH AVE have accessible units?
No, 2286 6TH AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2286 6TH AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2286 6TH AVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greenfield Village
5540 Ocean Gate Ln
San Diego, CA 92154
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Avalon La Jolla Colony
7205 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Urbana
450 10th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
The Village at Del Mar Heights
13138 Kellam Ct
San Diego, CA 92130
Arrive Mission Valley
5395 Napa St
San Diego, CA 92110
Legacy
9320 Hillery Dr
San Diego, CA 92126
SOFI Highlands
11600 Compass Point Dr N
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University