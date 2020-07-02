Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2284 Congress St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2284 Congress St
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2284 Congress St
2284 Congress Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2284 Congress Street, San Diego, CA 92110
Old Town
Amenities
garbage disposal
dogs allowed
some paid utils
microwave
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Old Town 1BR Short Drive to Downtown & Beaches 84 - Property Id: 255971
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/255971
Property Id 255971
(RLNE5684385)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2284 Congress St have any available units?
2284 Congress St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2284 Congress St have?
Some of 2284 Congress St's amenities include garbage disposal, dogs allowed, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2284 Congress St currently offering any rent specials?
2284 Congress St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2284 Congress St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2284 Congress St is pet friendly.
Does 2284 Congress St offer parking?
No, 2284 Congress St does not offer parking.
Does 2284 Congress St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2284 Congress St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2284 Congress St have a pool?
No, 2284 Congress St does not have a pool.
Does 2284 Congress St have accessible units?
No, 2284 Congress St does not have accessible units.
Does 2284 Congress St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2284 Congress St does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Ocean Air
10500 Sea Pearl Cove
San Diego, CA 92130
Vive on the Park
8725 Ariva Court
San Diego, CA 92123
The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos
15095 Via Hondonada
San Diego, CA 92129
Fashion Terrace Apartments
6888 Friars Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
EV
688 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Mariner's Cove Apartments
4392 W Point Loma Blvd
San Diego, CA 92107
Mesa Vista
7980 Linda Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92111
13th & Market
1330 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University