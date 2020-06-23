2280 Pentuckett Ave.

Amenities

Private Darling Cottage in South Park - This very private darling cottage in South Park is a perfect rental for a single person or a couple. It has private, direct access from the alley off Juniper Street. The cottage has a large carport which is closed to the alley and secure, it opens to the cottage with a sweet little courtyard adjacent.

Good size galley kitchen, the dining room is spacious with one paneled wall, and the living room is very unique with a decorative fireplace and porthole windows on either side. All the rooms have lots of light. The bedrooms connect with the bathroom accessible only through the second bedroom (ideally used as a study or office). The master bedroom has nice windows and a ceiling fan, and both rooms have good size closets. The master also has several built ins (drawers and a sitting area). The dining room has ceramic tile and it is carpeted throughout the other rooms.

The neighborhood is amazing, South Park has terrific restaurants, cafes, boutiques and more. There is convenient access to downtown (just five minutes), North Park, Hillcrest, Balboa Park, the Zoo, Morley Field are all very close and easy access to the 805 to the rest of San Diego.

We are seeking a financially stable long term tenant.

The tenant pays water, gas and electricity.

Washer and dryer in the home.

One small, quiet pet on approval.

AVAILABLE EARLY MARCH

Rent: $1875

Security Deposit: $1875

Application Fee $40

1 Year Lease



