2265 Westland Ave

South Park Classic Craftsman Come enjoy South Park/North Park living on this quiet cul-de-sac street close to Balboa Park, zoo and local parks. Special features in this 3 bed + office / 2 bath, well-maintained dog friendly home: hardwood floors, new carpeting, fireplace, sunroom, family room/office area, custom built-ins, arched doorway, open floor plan, master suite with French doors that open to a deck with views of expansive back yard, canyon perch and peep bay views. Tons of storage available including laundry room with washer/dryer. Driveway with room for two cars (tandem) and plentiful street parking. Three separate deck areas including one off the dining room/kitchen, master bedroom and additional bedroom. Dog(s) considered individually. Settle in your new home and relish in walkable living to 30th Street shops/restaurants, friendly neighbors, great nearby schools, parks and so much more! Close to downtown and easy access to 5, 163 & 805 freeways. Fridge, washer and dryer are as is. Tenants will be responsible for replacement if needed.



Price:

$2,195.00

Square Footage:

1200

Minimum Monthly

Income Required:

$5,487.50

Beds / Baths:

3 / 3

Deposit:

$1,800.00

Amenities:

Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Air-Conditioner, Washer/Dryer, Fireplace, Patio / Balcony, First Floor

Availability:

Now

Parking:

Off-Street

Pets:

No