Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:46 AM

2265 Westland Ave

2265 Westland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2265 Westland Avenue, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Description:
South Park Classic Craftsman Come enjoy South Park/North Park living on this quiet cul-de-sac street close to Balboa Park, zoo and local parks. Special features in this 3 bed + office / 2 bath, well-maintained dog friendly home: hardwood floors, new carpeting, fireplace, sunroom, family room/office area, custom built-ins, arched doorway, open floor plan, master suite with French doors that open to a deck with views of expansive back yard, canyon perch and peep bay views. Tons of storage available including laundry room with washer/dryer. Driveway with room for two cars (tandem) and plentiful street parking. Three separate deck areas including one off the dining room/kitchen, master bedroom and additional bedroom. Dog(s) considered individually. Settle in your new home and relish in walkable living to 30th Street shops/restaurants, friendly neighbors, great nearby schools, parks and so much more! Close to downtown and easy access to 5, 163 & 805 freeways. Fridge, washer and dryer are as is. Tenants will be responsible for replacement if needed.

Price:
$2,195.00
Square Footage:
1200
Minimum Monthly
Income Required:
$5,487.50
Beds / Baths:
3 / 3
Deposit:
$1,800.00
Amenities:
Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Air-Conditioner, Washer/Dryer, Fireplace, Patio / Balcony, First Floor
Availability:
Now
Parking:
Off-Street
Pets:
No

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2265 Westland Ave have any available units?
2265 Westland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2265 Westland Ave have?
Some of 2265 Westland Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2265 Westland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2265 Westland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2265 Westland Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2265 Westland Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2265 Westland Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2265 Westland Ave offers parking.
Does 2265 Westland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2265 Westland Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2265 Westland Ave have a pool?
No, 2265 Westland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2265 Westland Ave have accessible units?
No, 2265 Westland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2265 Westland Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2265 Westland Ave has units with dishwashers.
