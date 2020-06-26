2262 Caminito Pajarito Unit 139

Amenities

Beautiful 2B/1BA Condo w/ Garage, A/C & Balconies! - AVAILABLE NOW!



Beautiful 2B/1BA condo available for lease in Point Loma featuring 832 SF of living space over three levels. This well-maintained property boasts:

-Spacious living room upon entering w/ recessed lighting

-Open kitchen w/ pantry, new fridge & access to large balcony!

-Two bright bedrooms w/ ample closet space. One bedroom with private balcony!

-Full bathroom upstairs features dual shower heads

-Central A/C & heat

-Attached garage w/ workbench & provided side-by-side washer/dryer!

-Sea Colony community has perfect location down the street from Point Loma High School and a quick drive to Ocean Beach. Resort-style amenities w/ lush landscaping, swimming pool, spa, playground, tennis courts & clubhouse!



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2175

- WASHER/DRYER: W/D provided in unit

- A/C: Yes

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.



If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF



- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YNfWOc2ILhg

HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Point Loma

- PARKING: Attached garage

- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water/sewer/trash

- GARDENER INCLUDED: N/A

- YARD: No, balconies!

- YEAR BUILT: 1978



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



