All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2262 Caminito Pajarito Unit 139.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2262 Caminito Pajarito Unit 139
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:45 PM

2262 Caminito Pajarito Unit 139

2262 Caminito Pajarito · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Loma Palisades
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2262 Caminito Pajarito, San Diego, CA 92107
Loma Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful 2B/1BA Condo w/ Garage, A/C & Balconies! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Beautiful 2B/1BA condo available for lease in Point Loma featuring 832 SF of living space over three levels. This well-maintained property boasts:
-Spacious living room upon entering w/ recessed lighting
-Open kitchen w/ pantry, new fridge & access to large balcony!
-Two bright bedrooms w/ ample closet space. One bedroom with private balcony!
-Full bathroom upstairs features dual shower heads
-Central A/C & heat
-Attached garage w/ workbench & provided side-by-side washer/dryer!
-Sea Colony community has perfect location down the street from Point Loma High School and a quick drive to Ocean Beach. Resort-style amenities w/ lush landscaping, swimming pool, spa, playground, tennis courts & clubhouse!

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2175
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D provided in unit
- A/C: Yes
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YNfWOc2ILhg
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Point Loma
- PARKING: Attached garage
- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water/sewer/trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: N/A
- YARD: No, balconies!
- YEAR BUILT: 1978

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5490662)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2262 Caminito Pajarito Unit 139 have any available units?
2262 Caminito Pajarito Unit 139 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2262 Caminito Pajarito Unit 139 have?
Some of 2262 Caminito Pajarito Unit 139's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2262 Caminito Pajarito Unit 139 currently offering any rent specials?
2262 Caminito Pajarito Unit 139 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2262 Caminito Pajarito Unit 139 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2262 Caminito Pajarito Unit 139 is pet friendly.
Does 2262 Caminito Pajarito Unit 139 offer parking?
Yes, 2262 Caminito Pajarito Unit 139 offers parking.
Does 2262 Caminito Pajarito Unit 139 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2262 Caminito Pajarito Unit 139 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2262 Caminito Pajarito Unit 139 have a pool?
Yes, 2262 Caminito Pajarito Unit 139 has a pool.
Does 2262 Caminito Pajarito Unit 139 have accessible units?
No, 2262 Caminito Pajarito Unit 139 does not have accessible units.
Does 2262 Caminito Pajarito Unit 139 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2262 Caminito Pajarito Unit 139 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Posta Apts
10343 10343 San Diego Mission Rd.
San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Trails
6975 Golfcrest Dr
San Diego, CA 92119
Strata
969 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Ocean Air
10500 Sea Pearl Cove
San Diego, CA 92130
eaves Rancho Penasquitos
10024 Paseo Montril
San Diego, CA 92129
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Mariner's Cove Apartments
4392 W Point Loma Blvd
San Diego, CA 92107
Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments
8843 Villa La Jolla Drive
San Diego, CA 92037

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University