Last updated June 25 2019 at 2:15 AM

2239 El Amigo Rd

2239 El Amigo Road · No Longer Available
Location

2239 El Amigo Road, San Diego, CA 92014
Del Mar Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
Wonderful home in Del Mar available for long term lease. Situated in the ideal location, close to the beach, shops and restaurants. Beautiful ocean views from living area and master bedroom

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2239 El Amigo Rd have any available units?
2239 El Amigo Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 2239 El Amigo Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2239 El Amigo Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2239 El Amigo Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2239 El Amigo Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2239 El Amigo Rd offer parking?
No, 2239 El Amigo Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2239 El Amigo Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2239 El Amigo Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2239 El Amigo Rd have a pool?
No, 2239 El Amigo Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2239 El Amigo Rd have accessible units?
No, 2239 El Amigo Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2239 El Amigo Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2239 El Amigo Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 2239 El Amigo Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2239 El Amigo Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
