Last updated June 9 2019 at 11:12 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
223 32nd St
223 32nd Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
223 32nd Street, San Diego, CA 92102
Stockton
Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
223 32nd St Available 07/01/19 2 bedroom, 1 bath home 92102 - 2 bedroom 1 bath home, spacious living room, stove, refrigerator, microwave, AC wall unit, large gated backyard.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4945222)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 223 32nd St have any available units?
223 32nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 223 32nd St have?
Some of 223 32nd St's amenities include air conditioning, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 223 32nd St currently offering any rent specials?
223 32nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 32nd St pet-friendly?
No, 223 32nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 223 32nd St offer parking?
No, 223 32nd St does not offer parking.
Does 223 32nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 223 32nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 32nd St have a pool?
No, 223 32nd St does not have a pool.
Does 223 32nd St have accessible units?
No, 223 32nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 223 32nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 223 32nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
