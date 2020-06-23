All apartments in San Diego
2220 Camino De La Reina

2220 Camino De La Reina · No Longer Available
Location

2220 Camino De La Reina, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
2-Story end unit with a view in River Colony. Be close to all Mission Valley has to offer. Recently painted with new stainless appliances. Includes washer/dryer and 2 underground parking spots.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2220 Camino De La Reina have any available units?
2220 Camino De La Reina doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2220 Camino De La Reina have?
Some of 2220 Camino De La Reina's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2220 Camino De La Reina currently offering any rent specials?
2220 Camino De La Reina isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2220 Camino De La Reina pet-friendly?
No, 2220 Camino De La Reina is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2220 Camino De La Reina offer parking?
Yes, 2220 Camino De La Reina does offer parking.
Does 2220 Camino De La Reina have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2220 Camino De La Reina offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2220 Camino De La Reina have a pool?
No, 2220 Camino De La Reina does not have a pool.
Does 2220 Camino De La Reina have accessible units?
No, 2220 Camino De La Reina does not have accessible units.
Does 2220 Camino De La Reina have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2220 Camino De La Reina has units with dishwashers.
