San Diego, CA
2220 Camino De La Reina
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
2220 Camino De La Reina
2220 Camino De La Reina
·
No Longer Available
Location
2220 Camino De La Reina, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
2-Story end unit with a view in River Colony. Be close to all Mission Valley has to offer. Recently painted with new stainless appliances. Includes washer/dryer and 2 underground parking spots.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2220 Camino De La Reina have any available units?
2220 Camino De La Reina doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2220 Camino De La Reina have?
Some of 2220 Camino De La Reina's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2220 Camino De La Reina currently offering any rent specials?
2220 Camino De La Reina isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2220 Camino De La Reina pet-friendly?
No, 2220 Camino De La Reina is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 2220 Camino De La Reina offer parking?
Yes, 2220 Camino De La Reina does offer parking.
Does 2220 Camino De La Reina have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2220 Camino De La Reina offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2220 Camino De La Reina have a pool?
No, 2220 Camino De La Reina does not have a pool.
Does 2220 Camino De La Reina have accessible units?
No, 2220 Camino De La Reina does not have accessible units.
Does 2220 Camino De La Reina have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2220 Camino De La Reina has units with dishwashers.
