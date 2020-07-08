All apartments in San Diego
2216 Caminito Del Barco

2216 Caminito Del Barco · No Longer Available
Location

2216 Caminito Del Barco, San Diego, CA 92014
Del Mar Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2216 Caminito Del Barco have any available units?
2216 Caminito Del Barco doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2216 Caminito Del Barco have?
Some of 2216 Caminito Del Barco's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2216 Caminito Del Barco currently offering any rent specials?
2216 Caminito Del Barco is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2216 Caminito Del Barco pet-friendly?
No, 2216 Caminito Del Barco is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2216 Caminito Del Barco offer parking?
No, 2216 Caminito Del Barco does not offer parking.
Does 2216 Caminito Del Barco have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2216 Caminito Del Barco offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2216 Caminito Del Barco have a pool?
Yes, 2216 Caminito Del Barco has a pool.
Does 2216 Caminito Del Barco have accessible units?
No, 2216 Caminito Del Barco does not have accessible units.
Does 2216 Caminito Del Barco have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2216 Caminito Del Barco has units with dishwashers.

