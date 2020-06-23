All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 14 2019 at 2:13 AM

221 Island Avenue

221 Island Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

221 Island Avenue, San Diego, CA 92101
Marina

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 Island Avenue have any available units?
221 Island Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 221 Island Avenue have?
Some of 221 Island Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 Island Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
221 Island Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 Island Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 221 Island Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 221 Island Avenue offer parking?
No, 221 Island Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 221 Island Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 221 Island Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 Island Avenue have a pool?
No, 221 Island Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 221 Island Avenue have accessible units?
No, 221 Island Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 221 Island Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 221 Island Avenue has units with dishwashers.
