2208 Iris Avenue
Last updated December 29 2019 at 9:44 AM

2208 Iris Avenue

2208 Iris Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2208 Iris Avenue, San Diego, CA 92154
Nestor

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful remodeled home minutes from beach & military bases. 2-car garage with new washer/dryer. Vaulted ceiling living room & entertainment center. Hardwood floors & white wood shutters throughout home. AC/heat mini splits. ceiling fans in all rooms.
Two large bedrooms 12x18 & third bedroom/office 10x12. Master bedroom is furnished. Two full upgraded bathrooms. Kitchen has new stainless steel frig, gas oven & microwave. Granite countertops.
Pelican water system. Tankless water heater. Cable ready. RING doorbell

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2208 Iris Avenue have any available units?
2208 Iris Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2208 Iris Avenue have?
Some of 2208 Iris Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2208 Iris Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2208 Iris Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2208 Iris Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2208 Iris Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2208 Iris Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2208 Iris Avenue offers parking.
Does 2208 Iris Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2208 Iris Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2208 Iris Avenue have a pool?
No, 2208 Iris Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2208 Iris Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2208 Iris Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2208 Iris Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2208 Iris Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

