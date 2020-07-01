2208 Iris Avenue

Amenities
Beautiful remodeled home minutes from beach & military bases. 2-car garage with new washer/dryer. Vaulted ceiling living room & entertainment center. Hardwood floors & white wood shutters throughout home. AC/heat mini splits. ceiling fans in all rooms.
Two large bedrooms 12x18 & third bedroom/office 10x12. Master bedroom is furnished. Two full upgraded bathrooms. Kitchen has new stainless steel frig, gas oven & microwave. Granite countertops.
Pelican water system. Tankless water heater. Cable ready. RING doorbell