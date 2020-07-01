2208 Iris Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful remodeled home minutes from beach & military bases. 2-car garage with new washer/dryer. Vaulted ceiling living room & entertainment center. Hardwood floors & white wood shutters throughout home. AC/heat mini splits. ceiling fans in all rooms.

Two large bedrooms 12x18 & third bedroom/office 10x12. Master bedroom is furnished. Two full upgraded bathrooms. Kitchen has new stainless steel frig, gas oven & microwave. Granite countertops.

Pelican water system. Tankless water heater. Cable ready. RING doorbell