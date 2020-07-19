Ocean Views from this top floor unit. Building has direct access to beach. Kitchen has been remodeled featuring granite counter tops, new cabinets. Unit is light and bright. Great location for vacation & close to all.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 220 Coast Blvd Boulevard have any available units?
220 Coast Blvd Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 220 Coast Blvd Boulevard have?
Some of 220 Coast Blvd Boulevard's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 Coast Blvd Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
220 Coast Blvd Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.