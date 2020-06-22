All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 220 Coast Blvd Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
220 Coast Blvd Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

220 Coast Blvd Boulevard

220 Coast Boulevard South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
La Jolla
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

220 Coast Boulevard South, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Ocean Views from this top floor unit. Building has direct access to beach. Kitchen has been remodeled featuring granite counter tops, new cabinets. Unit is light and bright. Great location for vacation & close to all.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 Coast Blvd Boulevard have any available units?
220 Coast Blvd Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 220 Coast Blvd Boulevard have?
Some of 220 Coast Blvd Boulevard's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 Coast Blvd Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
220 Coast Blvd Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Coast Blvd Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 220 Coast Blvd Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 220 Coast Blvd Boulevard offer parking?
No, 220 Coast Blvd Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 220 Coast Blvd Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 Coast Blvd Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Coast Blvd Boulevard have a pool?
No, 220 Coast Blvd Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 220 Coast Blvd Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 220 Coast Blvd Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Coast Blvd Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 Coast Blvd Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Best Cities for Families 2019
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadway Lofts
1007 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Market Street Village
699 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
eaves Rancho Penasquitos
10024 Paseo Montril
San Diego, CA 92129
AVA Pacific Beach
3883 Ingraham St
San Diego, CA 92109
Arrive Mission Valley
5395 Napa St
San Diego, CA 92110
Park 12 II
100 Park Center Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101
Pinnacle on the Park
424 15th St Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92101
4th and J
372 4th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University