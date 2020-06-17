Amenities
2191 Catalina Blvd Available 07/03/20 3BR 3.5BA Point Loma Heights Townhome - Solar, 2 Car Garage, AC, Washer/Dryer in Unit, Pet Friendly - **AVAILABLE JULY 3RD***
***Property is currently Occupied - Please view the video tour of the property 1st. If you like the home based on the video and want to schedule an in-person tour, please be sure that you meet the criteria - https://gpmsandiego.com/tenants-applications/ if you and your move-in date is within 12 days of the date available. Please contact our office for a tour.***
Video Tour of Property: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6wPLUBPFkY8&feature=youtu.be
Located in Point Loma Heights
2191 Catalina Blvd
San Diego, CA 92107
Cross Street: Voltaire Street
3 Bedroom
3.5 Bath
3 Story Townhome
Estimated 1423 sq. ft.
2 Car Garage
**Newer Construction - Built in 2015**
**Solar**
Stove/Oven - Gas
Dishwasher
Microwave
Refrigerator
Breakfast Bar
Stainless Steel Appliances
Quartz Countertops
Tile Backsplash
Wood Laminate Flooring
Open Floor Plan
Tankless Water Heather
AC/Heat
Solar - Reduced Energy Bill
1ST Floor
1 Bedroom
Full Bathroom - Walk-in Shower
Tile Flooring in Bathroom
Wood Laminate Flooring in Entre and Bedroom
2 Car Garage - Has App that Can Open the Door From Anywhere
2ND FLOOR
Carpet on Stairs Leading to 3rd Floor
Living Room - Wood Laminate Flooring
Kitchen
Washer/Dryer - Full Size
Balcony
Half Bath
3RD FLOOR
Carpet Throughout
Master Bedroom
Walk-in Closet in Master
Master Bathroom has Double Sinks
Tile Backsplash in Master Bathroom Tub/Shower
3rd Bedroom
3rd Full Bathroom - Tub Shower Combo
CLOSE TO:
Restaurants
Nightlife
Wellness Center
Convenience Stores
Parks - Collier, Ocean Beach Community Garden, Bull Cleator
Library
Ocean Beach
Sunset Cliffs
Sea World
TENANT PAYS:
SDG&E
Cable/phone/Internet
Water/Sewer
PETS INFORMATION:
2 Pets Cats or Dogs - 40Lbs or Less
$250 Deposit Per Pet
No Aggressive Breeds
We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening .com/ ** To be Completed after Approval
LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $3595.00
~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant
Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****
Golden Property Management-GPM
Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668
CalBRE Lic#01348717
(RLNE5829245)