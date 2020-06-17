Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly community garden parking garage internet access

2191 Catalina Blvd Available 07/03/20 3BR 3.5BA Point Loma Heights Townhome - Solar, 2 Car Garage, AC, Washer/Dryer in Unit, Pet Friendly - **AVAILABLE JULY 3RD***



***Property is currently Occupied - Please view the video tour of the property 1st. If you like the home based on the video and want to schedule an in-person tour, please be sure that you meet the criteria - https://gpmsandiego.com/tenants-applications/ if you and your move-in date is within 12 days of the date available. Please contact our office for a tour.***



Video Tour of Property: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6wPLUBPFkY8&feature=youtu.be



Located in Point Loma Heights



2191 Catalina Blvd

San Diego, CA 92107



Cross Street: Voltaire Street



3 Bedroom

3.5 Bath

3 Story Townhome

Estimated 1423 sq. ft.

2 Car Garage

**Newer Construction - Built in 2015**

**Solar**



Stove/Oven - Gas

Dishwasher

Microwave

Refrigerator

Breakfast Bar

Stainless Steel Appliances

Quartz Countertops

Tile Backsplash

Wood Laminate Flooring



Newer Construction - Built-in 2015

Open Floor Plan

Tankless Water Heather

AC/Heat

Solar - Reduced Energy Bill



1ST Floor

1 Bedroom

Full Bathroom - Walk-in Shower

Tile Flooring in Bathroom

Wood Laminate Flooring in Entre and Bedroom

2 Car Garage - Has App that Can Open the Door From Anywhere



2ND FLOOR

Carpet on Stairs Leading to 3rd Floor

Living Room - Wood Laminate Flooring

Kitchen

Washer/Dryer - Full Size

Balcony

Half Bath



3RD FLOOR

Carpet Throughout

Master Bedroom

Walk-in Closet in Master

Master Bathroom has Double Sinks

Tile Backsplash in Master Bathroom Tub/Shower

3rd Bedroom

3rd Full Bathroom - Tub Shower Combo



CLOSE TO:

Restaurants

Nightlife

Wellness Center

Convenience Stores

Parks - Collier, Ocean Beach Community Garden, Bull Cleator

Library

Ocean Beach

Sunset Cliffs

Sea World



TENANT PAYS:

SDG&E

Cable/phone/Internet

Water/Sewer



PETS INFORMATION:

2 Pets Cats or Dogs - 40Lbs or Less

$250 Deposit Per Pet

No Aggressive Breeds

We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening .com/ ** To be Completed after Approval



LEASING INFORMATION:

1 Year Lease

Renters Insurance Mandatory

Security Deposit $3595.00



~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant



Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****



Golden Property Management-GPM

Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668

CalBRE Lic#01348717



(RLNE5829245)