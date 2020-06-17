All apartments in San Diego
2191 Catalina Blvd.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

2191 Catalina Blvd

2191 Catalina Boulevard · (858) 880-8811
Location

2191 Catalina Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92107
Point Loma Highlands

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2191 Catalina Blvd · Avail. Jul 3

$3,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1423 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
community garden
parking
garage
internet access
2191 Catalina Blvd Available 07/03/20 3BR 3.5BA Point Loma Heights Townhome - Solar, 2 Car Garage, AC, Washer/Dryer in Unit, Pet Friendly - **AVAILABLE JULY 3RD***

***Property is currently Occupied - Please view the video tour of the property 1st. If you like the home based on the video and want to schedule an in-person tour, please be sure that you meet the criteria - https://gpmsandiego.com/tenants-applications/ if you and your move-in date is within 12 days of the date available. Please contact our office for a tour.***

Video Tour of Property: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6wPLUBPFkY8&feature=youtu.be

Located in Point Loma Heights

2191 Catalina Blvd
San Diego, CA 92107

Cross Street: Voltaire Street

3 Bedroom
3.5 Bath
3 Story Townhome
Estimated 1423 sq. ft.
2 Car Garage
**Newer Construction - Built in 2015**
**Solar**

Stove/Oven - Gas
Dishwasher
Microwave
Refrigerator
Breakfast Bar
Stainless Steel Appliances
Quartz Countertops
Tile Backsplash
Wood Laminate Flooring

Newer Construction - Built-in 2015
Open Floor Plan
Tankless Water Heather
AC/Heat
Solar - Reduced Energy Bill

1ST Floor
1 Bedroom
Full Bathroom - Walk-in Shower
Tile Flooring in Bathroom
Wood Laminate Flooring in Entre and Bedroom
2 Car Garage - Has App that Can Open the Door From Anywhere

2ND FLOOR
Carpet on Stairs Leading to 3rd Floor
Living Room - Wood Laminate Flooring
Kitchen
Washer/Dryer - Full Size
Balcony
Half Bath

3RD FLOOR
Carpet Throughout
Master Bedroom
Walk-in Closet in Master
Master Bathroom has Double Sinks
Tile Backsplash in Master Bathroom Tub/Shower
3rd Bedroom
3rd Full Bathroom - Tub Shower Combo

CLOSE TO:
Restaurants
Nightlife
Wellness Center
Convenience Stores
Parks - Collier, Ocean Beach Community Garden, Bull Cleator
Library
Ocean Beach
Sunset Cliffs
Sea World

TENANT PAYS:
SDG&E
Cable/phone/Internet
Water/Sewer

PETS INFORMATION:
2 Pets Cats or Dogs - 40Lbs or Less
$250 Deposit Per Pet
No Aggressive Breeds
We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening .com/ ** To be Completed after Approval

LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $3595.00

~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant

Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****

Golden Property Management-GPM
Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668
CalBRE Lic#01348717

(RLNE5829245)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2191 Catalina Blvd have any available units?
2191 Catalina Blvd has a unit available for $3,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2191 Catalina Blvd have?
Some of 2191 Catalina Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2191 Catalina Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2191 Catalina Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2191 Catalina Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2191 Catalina Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 2191 Catalina Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 2191 Catalina Blvd does offer parking.
Does 2191 Catalina Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2191 Catalina Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2191 Catalina Blvd have a pool?
No, 2191 Catalina Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2191 Catalina Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2191 Catalina Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2191 Catalina Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2191 Catalina Blvd has units with dishwashers.
