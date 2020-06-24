All apartments in San Diego
2190 Gill Village Way #1414
2190 Gill Village Way #1414

2190 Gill Village Way · No Longer Available
Location

2190 Gill Village Way, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The Missions at Rio Vista- Spacious 1BD/1BA Condo for Rent - SPECTACULAR Condo ~
PLANTATION SHUTTERS,
VAULTED CEILINGS,
GRANITE Counter Tops thru out,
Stainless Steel Appliances, Fridge,
Dishwasher,
W&D,
BALCONY w/storage,
Large ROMAN Tub,
WALK-IN Closets, AC & Heater~
VERY CLOSE to Stores & 5 miles of Bike paths on the River Right Next Door!!
COMPLEX AMENITIES include but not limited to: Pool Table, BIZ Center, Open 24/7 Gym, POOLS, Spas, Etc... For Details and a showing Call:
Sal Carranza BRE#01746275
619-980-6076

(RLNE4740434)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2190 Gill Village Way #1414 have any available units?
2190 Gill Village Way #1414 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2190 Gill Village Way #1414 have?
Some of 2190 Gill Village Way #1414's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2190 Gill Village Way #1414 currently offering any rent specials?
2190 Gill Village Way #1414 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2190 Gill Village Way #1414 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2190 Gill Village Way #1414 is pet friendly.
Does 2190 Gill Village Way #1414 offer parking?
Yes, 2190 Gill Village Way #1414 offers parking.
Does 2190 Gill Village Way #1414 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2190 Gill Village Way #1414 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2190 Gill Village Way #1414 have a pool?
Yes, 2190 Gill Village Way #1414 has a pool.
Does 2190 Gill Village Way #1414 have accessible units?
No, 2190 Gill Village Way #1414 does not have accessible units.
Does 2190 Gill Village Way #1414 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2190 Gill Village Way #1414 has units with dishwashers.
