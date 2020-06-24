2190 Gill Village Way #1414

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr gym parking pool pool table cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

The Missions at Rio Vista- Spacious 1BD/1BA Condo for Rent - SPECTACULAR Condo ~

PLANTATION SHUTTERS,

VAULTED CEILINGS,

GRANITE Counter Tops thru out,

Stainless Steel Appliances, Fridge,

Dishwasher,

W&D,

BALCONY w/storage,

Large ROMAN Tub,

WALK-IN Closets, AC & Heater~

VERY CLOSE to Stores & 5 miles of Bike paths on the River Right Next Door!!

COMPLEX AMENITIES include but not limited to: Pool Table, BIZ Center, Open 24/7 Gym, POOLS, Spas, Etc... For Details and a showing Call:

