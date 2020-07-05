All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2175 Avenida De La Playa.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2175 Avenida De La Playa
Last updated May 3 2020 at 10:38 AM

2175 Avenida De La Playa

2175 Avenida De La Playa · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
La Jolla
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2175 Avenida De La Playa, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
Turn-key, one bedroom apartment less than two blocks away from the beach! Rare opportunity to live in La Jolla Shores with amazing local restaurants and shops right outside your front door. Enjoy sunsets right on the beach or straight from your balcony with unbeatable ocean views.
This apartment has been recently renovated and offers updated stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer in unit and ample closet and storage space. Central heating and A/C throughout with ceiling fans.

Available furnished and unfurnished.
Furnished: This apartment is equipped with a full kitchen, full pull-out sofa, smart TV, and a queen size bed in the bedroom, dining room table and chairs, nightstand and more. (See photos for reference.)

Make this your new home today!

Check out the drone footage here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mk5gft7D3VA&feature=youtu.be

Check out the 3D Tour here: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/ba7e15a2-133a-4daf-8ade-a00e2d6341c8/?utm_source=captureapp

Additional photos of the unit available on request.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2175-avenida-de-la-playa-la-jolla-ca-92037-usa/dcc82339-f79d-4510-a9b8-ac0313d50727

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5701031)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2175 Avenida De La Playa have any available units?
2175 Avenida De La Playa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2175 Avenida De La Playa have?
Some of 2175 Avenida De La Playa's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2175 Avenida De La Playa currently offering any rent specials?
2175 Avenida De La Playa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2175 Avenida De La Playa pet-friendly?
No, 2175 Avenida De La Playa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2175 Avenida De La Playa offer parking?
No, 2175 Avenida De La Playa does not offer parking.
Does 2175 Avenida De La Playa have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2175 Avenida De La Playa offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2175 Avenida De La Playa have a pool?
No, 2175 Avenida De La Playa does not have a pool.
Does 2175 Avenida De La Playa have accessible units?
No, 2175 Avenida De La Playa does not have accessible units.
Does 2175 Avenida De La Playa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2175 Avenida De La Playa has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Florida Place
3440 Florida St
San Diego, CA 92104
Mariner's Cove Apartments
4392 W Point Loma Blvd
San Diego, CA 92107
Aquatera Apartment Homes
5777 Mission Center Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Il Palazzo
2040 Columbia St
San Diego, CA 92101
Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments
8843 Villa La Jolla Drive
San Diego, CA 92037
Broadstone Little Italy
1980 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
4th and J
372 4th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
The Heritage
1471 8th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University