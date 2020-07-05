Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities internet access

Turn-key, one bedroom apartment less than two blocks away from the beach! Rare opportunity to live in La Jolla Shores with amazing local restaurants and shops right outside your front door. Enjoy sunsets right on the beach or straight from your balcony with unbeatable ocean views.

This apartment has been recently renovated and offers updated stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer in unit and ample closet and storage space. Central heating and A/C throughout with ceiling fans.



Available furnished and unfurnished.

Furnished: This apartment is equipped with a full kitchen, full pull-out sofa, smart TV, and a queen size bed in the bedroom, dining room table and chairs, nightstand and more. (See photos for reference.)



Make this your new home today!



Check out the drone footage here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mk5gft7D3VA&feature=youtu.be



Check out the 3D Tour here: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/ba7e15a2-133a-4daf-8ade-a00e2d6341c8/?utm_source=captureapp



Additional photos of the unit available on request.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2175-avenida-de-la-playa-la-jolla-ca-92037-usa/dcc82339-f79d-4510-a9b8-ac0313d50727



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5701031)