All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2170 Ebers Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2170 Ebers Street
Last updated May 23 2019 at 9:34 AM

2170 Ebers Street

2170 Ebers Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Ocean Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2170 Ebers Street, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute 2 bedroom house in Ocean Beach - Available Soon

$2,095 per month
$2,095 security deposit

Small Pet Considered with Suitable Security Deposit

Please call (619) 223-RENT (7368) with any questions or to schedule a viewing.

If after viewing the home you would like to apply please observe the following.

1.All applicants must have good credit to qualify. A $30.00 credit check fee is required, per person. Please do not apply if you have bad credit or any evictions. NO EXCEPTIONS!
2.All applicants must have a good rental history.
3.Any and all residents over 18 years of age living in a unit must have an approved application on file with the office. When you move in you must pay the security deposit and the rent with only cashiers check or money order. No personal checks! NO EXCEPTIONS!

Occupancy Guidelines:
One Bedroom - Maximum (3) Residents
Two Bedrooms - Maximum (5) Residents
Three Bedrooms - Maximum (7) Residents
Four Bedrooms - Maximum (9) Residents

92106, 92107, 92110

(RLNE4888741)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2170 Ebers Street have any available units?
2170 Ebers Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 2170 Ebers Street currently offering any rent specials?
2170 Ebers Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2170 Ebers Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2170 Ebers Street is pet friendly.
Does 2170 Ebers Street offer parking?
No, 2170 Ebers Street does not offer parking.
Does 2170 Ebers Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2170 Ebers Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2170 Ebers Street have a pool?
No, 2170 Ebers Street does not have a pool.
Does 2170 Ebers Street have accessible units?
No, 2170 Ebers Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2170 Ebers Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2170 Ebers Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2170 Ebers Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2170 Ebers Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Casas
10802-B Camino Ruiz
San Diego, CA 92126
Aspen Park
3505 Reynard Way
San Diego, CA 92103
Chateau Vue Apartments
2920 Clairemont Dr #14
San Diego, CA 92117
Mariner's Cove Apartments
4392 W Point Loma Blvd
San Diego, CA 92107
Broadstone Makers Quarter
1601 Broadway
San Diego, CA 92101
Olympus Corsair
8583 Aero Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
Elán The Park
4929 Del Monte Avenue
San Diego, CA 92107
Oro Vista Villas
1767 Oro Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92154

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Escondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CA
Lake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
East VillageNorth ParkRancho Penasquitos
Rancho BernardoMission Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University