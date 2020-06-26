2163 Becky Pl

Amenities

Upgraded 4B/2BA house available for lease in North Park featuring 1144 SF of living space over one level. This beautiful property boasts:

-Wonderful location just minutes from North Park, Downtown SD & Balboa Park! Nestled at end of quiet cul-de-sac w/ serene view of canyon!

-Artificial turf in large yard w/ provided concrete picnic table in backyard, NEWLY landscaped backyard! Gardener also provided!

-1 car attached garage w/ provided washer/dryer!

-Central A/C & heat

-Beautiful laminate vinyl plank flooring throughout entire house!

-Spacious living room upon entering leads to dining area

-Great kitchen w/ tons of counter & cabinet space

-Large sunroom off kitchen perfect for entertaining or unwinding at the end of the day!

-FOUR bright & large bedrooms--master bedroom has attached bathroom w/ stall shower, one guest bedroom w/ sliding door access to sunroom!

-Nice full guest bathroom in hallway