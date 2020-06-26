All apartments in San Diego
San Diego, CA
2163 Becky Pl
Last updated June 11 2019 at 7:14 AM

2163 Becky Pl

2163 Becky Place · No Longer Available
Location

2163 Becky Place, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Upgraded 4B/2BA house available for lease in North Park featuring 1144 SF of living space over one level. This beautiful property boasts:
-Wonderful location just minutes from North Park, Downtown SD & Balboa Park! Nestled at end of quiet cul-de-sac w/ serene view of canyon!
-Artificial turf in large yard w/ provided concrete picnic table in backyard, NEWLY landscaped backyard! Gardener also provided!
-1 car attached garage w/ provided washer/dryer!
-Central A/C & heat
-Beautiful laminate vinyl plank flooring throughout entire house!
-Spacious living room upon entering leads to dining area
-Great kitchen w/ tons of counter & cabinet space
-Large sunroom off kitchen perfect for entertaining or unwinding at the end of the day!
-FOUR bright & large bedrooms--master bedroom has attached bathroom w/ stall shower, one guest bedroom w/ sliding door access to sunroom!
-Nice full guest bathroom in hallway

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2163 Becky Pl have any available units?
2163 Becky Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2163 Becky Pl have?
Some of 2163 Becky Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2163 Becky Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2163 Becky Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2163 Becky Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 2163 Becky Pl is pet friendly.
Does 2163 Becky Pl offer parking?
Yes, 2163 Becky Pl offers parking.
Does 2163 Becky Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2163 Becky Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2163 Becky Pl have a pool?
No, 2163 Becky Pl does not have a pool.
Does 2163 Becky Pl have accessible units?
No, 2163 Becky Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2163 Becky Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2163 Becky Pl has units with dishwashers.
