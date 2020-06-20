All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 2 2019 at 10:53 AM

2162 Jackam Way

2162 Jackam Way · No Longer Available
Location

2162 Jackam Way, San Diego, CA 92139
Bay Terraces

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 story home with amazing views.. Washer&Dryer included!!
* Gorgeous Kitchen and Bathroom Granite Counter Tops
* Stainless Steel Appliances
* Lots of Kitchen Cabinet Storage
* Light and Bright Spacious and Open Floor Plan
* Family Room with Fireplace
* Tile Flooring
* Carpet in Bedrooms
* Crown Molding Throughout
* Laundry Room
* Master Bedroom Suite Features a Large Walk-In Closet with a Luxurious Bathroom offering a Double Sink and a Dual Shower.
* Fenced Backyard
* 2 Car Garage
* Landscaping Included
* Close to Schools, Bonita Mall, Grocery Stores, and Freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2162 Jackam Way have any available units?
2162 Jackam Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2162 Jackam Way have?
Some of 2162 Jackam Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2162 Jackam Way currently offering any rent specials?
2162 Jackam Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2162 Jackam Way pet-friendly?
No, 2162 Jackam Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2162 Jackam Way offer parking?
Yes, 2162 Jackam Way offers parking.
Does 2162 Jackam Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2162 Jackam Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2162 Jackam Way have a pool?
No, 2162 Jackam Way does not have a pool.
Does 2162 Jackam Way have accessible units?
No, 2162 Jackam Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2162 Jackam Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2162 Jackam Way does not have units with dishwashers.
