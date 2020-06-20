2162 Jackam Way

Amenities

Beautiful 2 story home with amazing views.. Washer&Dryer included!!

* Gorgeous Kitchen and Bathroom Granite Counter Tops

* Stainless Steel Appliances

* Lots of Kitchen Cabinet Storage

* Light and Bright Spacious and Open Floor Plan

* Family Room with Fireplace

* Tile Flooring

* Carpet in Bedrooms

* Crown Molding Throughout

* Laundry Room

* Master Bedroom Suite Features a Large Walk-In Closet with a Luxurious Bathroom offering a Double Sink and a Dual Shower.

* Fenced Backyard

* 2 Car Garage

* Landscaping Included

* Close to Schools, Bonita Mall, Grocery Stores, and Freeway.