Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

2151 National Ave

2151 National Avenue · (619) 972-5219
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2151 National Avenue, San Diego, CA 92113
Barrio Logan

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $1200 · Avail. now

$1,200

Studio · 1 Bath · 350 sqft

Amenities

Renovated Studio /Kitchen /Bathroom - Property Id: 321749

2151 National Ave, San Diego, CA 92113
Large renovated Gated Studio close to downtown San Diego and Coronado.
Great location, walking distance to park, eateries, supermarket, and services.
Easy freeway access 5 and bridge to Coronado Island.
The owner pays water, sewer, and trash.
Pictures coming soon
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2151-national-ave-san-diego-ca/321749
Property Id 321749

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5961884)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2151 National Ave have any available units?
2151 National Ave has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2151 National Ave have?
Some of 2151 National Ave's amenities include garbage disposal, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2151 National Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2151 National Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2151 National Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2151 National Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2151 National Ave offer parking?
No, 2151 National Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2151 National Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2151 National Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2151 National Ave have a pool?
No, 2151 National Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2151 National Ave have accessible units?
No, 2151 National Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2151 National Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2151 National Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
