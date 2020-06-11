Rent Calculator
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2120 Vallecitos.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
2120 Vallecitos
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:56 AM
1 of 25
2120 Vallecitos
2120 Vallecitos
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2120 Vallecitos, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2120 Vallecitos have any available units?
2120 Vallecitos doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2120 Vallecitos have?
Some of 2120 Vallecitos's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave.
Amenities section
.
Is 2120 Vallecitos currently offering any rent specials?
2120 Vallecitos is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2120 Vallecitos pet-friendly?
No, 2120 Vallecitos is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 2120 Vallecitos offer parking?
No, 2120 Vallecitos does not offer parking.
Does 2120 Vallecitos have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2120 Vallecitos offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2120 Vallecitos have a pool?
No, 2120 Vallecitos does not have a pool.
Does 2120 Vallecitos have accessible units?
No, 2120 Vallecitos does not have accessible units.
Does 2120 Vallecitos have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2120 Vallecitos has units with dishwashers.
