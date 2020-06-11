All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2120 Vallecitos.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2120 Vallecitos
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:56 AM

2120 Vallecitos

2120 Vallecitos · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
La Jolla
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2120 Vallecitos, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2120 Vallecitos have any available units?
2120 Vallecitos doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2120 Vallecitos have?
Some of 2120 Vallecitos's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2120 Vallecitos currently offering any rent specials?
2120 Vallecitos is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2120 Vallecitos pet-friendly?
No, 2120 Vallecitos is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2120 Vallecitos offer parking?
No, 2120 Vallecitos does not offer parking.
Does 2120 Vallecitos have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2120 Vallecitos offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2120 Vallecitos have a pool?
No, 2120 Vallecitos does not have a pool.
Does 2120 Vallecitos have accessible units?
No, 2120 Vallecitos does not have accessible units.
Does 2120 Vallecitos have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2120 Vallecitos has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Scripps Landing
9970 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
The Missions
2242 Gill Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Westbrook Apartments
7134 Schilling Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Solstice Apartment Homes
7240 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92115
Ocean House on Prospect Apartment Homes
400 Prospect St
San Diego, CA 92037
Broadstone Makers Quarter
1601 Broadway
San Diego, CA 92101
Royal Village Apartments
1435 Elder Ave
San Diego, CA 92154
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane
San Diego, CA 92120

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University