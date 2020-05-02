All apartments in San Diego
Last updated January 7 2020 at 8:15 AM

2105 Reo Dr

2105 Reo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2105 Reo Drive, San Diego, CA 92139
Paradise Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
Newly renovated, 2 Bed/ 1.5 Bath house with large attached room with a separate entrance.
Fenced backyard with shed. One car garage.
Close to public transportation.
Please contact by text only, 858 414 3019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2105 Reo Dr have any available units?
2105 Reo Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2105 Reo Dr have?
Some of 2105 Reo Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2105 Reo Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2105 Reo Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2105 Reo Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2105 Reo Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2105 Reo Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2105 Reo Dr offers parking.
Does 2105 Reo Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2105 Reo Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2105 Reo Dr have a pool?
No, 2105 Reo Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2105 Reo Dr have accessible units?
No, 2105 Reo Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2105 Reo Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2105 Reo Dr has units with dishwashers.

