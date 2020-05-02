2105 Reo Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Newly renovated, 2 Bed/ 1.5 Bath house with large attached room with a separate entrance.

Fenced backyard with shed. One car garage.

Close to public transportation.

Please contact by text only, 858 414 3019.