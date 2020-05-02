2105 Reo Dr

2105 Reo Drive, San Diego, CA 92139 Paradise Hills
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Newly renovated, 2 Bed/ 1.5 Bath house with large attached room with a separate entrance. Fenced backyard with shed. One car garage. Close to public transportation. Please contact by text only, 858 414 3019.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
