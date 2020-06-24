Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage cats allowed dogs allowed

Spacious, first floor, One Bed/One Bath Apartment Available w/Garage Parking!



Gorgeous newly renovated apartment home in Little Italy just blocks from San Diego Bay. Close to restaurants, shopping, and much more.



Unit Features:

- 1st floor, 1 bed/1 bath apartment

- Kitchen includes dishwasher, refrigerator, gas range/oven, microwave, and garbage disposal

- Laminate flooring

- Air conditioner

- Garage parking included.



Community Features:

- Smoke-free

- Gated access.



Rental Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per adult

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One month’s rent

- Pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions

- Resident is responsible for all utilities

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/2104-Columbia-St-Apt-1-San-Diego-CA-92101-2



You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5862983)