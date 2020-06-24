All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:35 PM

2104 Columbia St Apt 1

2104 Columbia Street · No Longer Available
Location

2104 Columbia Street, San Diego, CA 92101
Little Italy

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Spacious, first floor, One Bed/One Bath Apartment Available w/Garage Parking!

Gorgeous newly renovated apartment home in Little Italy just blocks from San Diego Bay. Close to restaurants, shopping, and much more.

Unit Features:
- 1st floor, 1 bed/1 bath apartment
- Kitchen includes dishwasher, refrigerator, gas range/oven, microwave, and garbage disposal
- Laminate flooring
- Air conditioner
- Garage parking included.

Community Features:
- Smoke-free
- Gated access.

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One month’s rent
- Pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
- Resident is responsible for all utilities
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/2104-Columbia-St-Apt-1-San-Diego-CA-92101-2

You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5862983)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2104 Columbia St Apt 1 have any available units?
2104 Columbia St Apt 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2104 Columbia St Apt 1 have?
Some of 2104 Columbia St Apt 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2104 Columbia St Apt 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2104 Columbia St Apt 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2104 Columbia St Apt 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2104 Columbia St Apt 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2104 Columbia St Apt 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2104 Columbia St Apt 1 offers parking.
Does 2104 Columbia St Apt 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2104 Columbia St Apt 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2104 Columbia St Apt 1 have a pool?
No, 2104 Columbia St Apt 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2104 Columbia St Apt 1 have accessible units?
No, 2104 Columbia St Apt 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2104 Columbia St Apt 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2104 Columbia St Apt 1 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, cats
