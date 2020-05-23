All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 8 2019 at 10:44 AM

2043 54th St

2043 54th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2043 54th Street, San Diego, CA 92105
Oak Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Bed-1 Bath Single Story House with enclosed patio room - Single Story House with 1-Car Garage, additional enclosed patio room. Located within miles of shopping, dining and freeway access.

This home has carpet and vinyl flooring, the kitchen comes with a gas stove, microwave and garbage disposal.

Decorative paint throughout, wall air conditioning, wall heating and ceiling fans.
Home has washer and dryer hook-ups, large fenced backyard with semi-covered patio.

Rental insurance required upon move in. Trash Paid. Sorry No Pets and No Smoking.

Month to Month

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4647961)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2043 54th St have any available units?
2043 54th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2043 54th St have?
Some of 2043 54th St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2043 54th St currently offering any rent specials?
2043 54th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2043 54th St pet-friendly?
No, 2043 54th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2043 54th St offer parking?
Yes, 2043 54th St does offer parking.
Does 2043 54th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2043 54th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2043 54th St have a pool?
No, 2043 54th St does not have a pool.
Does 2043 54th St have accessible units?
No, 2043 54th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2043 54th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2043 54th St does not have units with dishwashers.
