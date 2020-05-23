2043 54th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

2 Bed-1 Bath Single Story House with enclosed patio room - Single Story House with 1-Car Garage, additional enclosed patio room. Located within miles of shopping, dining and freeway access.



This home has carpet and vinyl flooring, the kitchen comes with a gas stove, microwave and garbage disposal.



Decorative paint throughout, wall air conditioning, wall heating and ceiling fans.

Home has washer and dryer hook-ups, large fenced backyard with semi-covered patio.



Rental insurance required upon move in. Trash Paid. Sorry No Pets and No Smoking.



Month to Month



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4647961)