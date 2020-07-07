All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 30 2019 at 7:53 PM

2042 Dale Street

2042 Dale Street · No Longer Available
Location

2042 Dale Street, San Diego, CA 92104
South Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2042 Dale St.
San Diego, CA 92101
____________________________
Available 08/01/2019!
____________________________
DETAILS:
•1 bedroom/1 bathroom duplex
• $1,495 per month
• $1,400 deposit
• $45 application fee per adult
• Cats allowed with additional deposit

FEATURES:
• Carpeted throughout
• Shared back yard
• Washer and dryer IN UNIT
• Patio off of living room
• Laundry room off kitchen with washer/dryer hook ups
• Easy access to 125 freeway

APPLICATION PROCESS:
• Applications are considered on a first come, first serve basis
• Application must be completed with all information, copies of proof of income, copy of ID, and $45 fee per adult paid
• Criteria includes satisfactory credit history, at least one year of positive rental history, and monthly income must equal or surpass 3x the monthly rent
• Applications are available at the Dakota office or under the vacancy listing at dakotapm.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available 8/1/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2042 Dale Street have any available units?
2042 Dale Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2042 Dale Street have?
Some of 2042 Dale Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2042 Dale Street currently offering any rent specials?
2042 Dale Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2042 Dale Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2042 Dale Street is pet friendly.
Does 2042 Dale Street offer parking?
No, 2042 Dale Street does not offer parking.
Does 2042 Dale Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2042 Dale Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2042 Dale Street have a pool?
No, 2042 Dale Street does not have a pool.
Does 2042 Dale Street have accessible units?
No, 2042 Dale Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2042 Dale Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2042 Dale Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
