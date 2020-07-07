2042 Dale Street

Amenities
2042 Dale St.
San Diego, CA 92101
____________________________
Available 08/01/2019!
____________________________
DETAILS:
•1 bedroom/1 bathroom duplex
• $1,495 per month
• $1,400 deposit
• $45 application fee per adult
• Cats allowed with additional deposit
FEATURES:
• Carpeted throughout
• Shared back yard
• Washer and dryer IN UNIT
• Patio off of living room
• Laundry room off kitchen with washer/dryer hook ups
• Easy access to 125 freeway
APPLICATION PROCESS:
• Applications are considered on a first come, first serve basis
• Application must be completed with all information, copies of proof of income, copy of ID, and $45 fee per adult paid
• Criteria includes satisfactory credit history, at least one year of positive rental history, and monthly income must equal or surpass 3x the monthly rent
• Applications are available at the Dakota office or under the vacancy listing at dakotapm.com
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available 8/1/19
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.