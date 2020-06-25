All apartments in San Diego
2042 Carmel Valley Rd.

2042 Carmel Valley Road · No Longer Available
Location

2042 Carmel Valley Road, San Diego, CA 92014
Del Mar Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
2042 Carmel Valley Rd. Available 04/01/19 Rare and Remarkable Del Mar Townhome - 2 bed / 2.5 bathrooms + 10'x14' bonus room for study/office & 2-car garage - Only $3995.00/mo - Welcome to Sea Point Townhomes! This lovely community is fantastically located across the street from Torrey Pines State Beach and is only a half-mile away from Torrey Pines State Reserve. This Del Mar location is perfect for those who enjoy being in the midst of a true outdoor lifestyle. Hike the many trails, enjoy biking in-and-around the community, surf the waves at the nearby beaches, or simply enjoy a brisk walk to the delightful Del Mar village.

Your tenancy will allow you access to the community's 2 wonderful pools/spas, clubhouse, sand volley ball court, tennis courts, playground, and the dog-friendly 4-acre park.

Once you finally arrive to your new home, you will enjoy fabulous sunsets from your balcony smartly situated off the living/dining area. Enjoy cooking your meals in the stylish and well-appointed kitchen, equipped with a gas cook-top and granite counters. All bathrooms have been wonderfully remodeled. Wood and tile flooring in the upper living area showcase a cozy fireplace. Downstairs offers private and well-sized rooms with new carpeting. Enjoy the comfort of a large, mirrored master bedroom with an exceptional walk-in-closet. The adjoined 10ft x 14ft bonus room, makes a wonderful study or office. The central forced air conditioning and heat will allow you to stay comfortable year-round. Spacious 2 car garage offers easy parking with built-in cabinets for extra storage and work-bench for your garage based projects. This is a dog friendly townhome community.

Call to schedule a viewing. (858) 274-3500 x102

Available: April 1, 2019
Rent: $3,995.00
Deposit: $4,000.00
Utilities Included: water, sewer, trash

Please go to www.RentTheHome.com to view our rental criteria and complete an application.

Shore Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property. DRE# 01272492

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3716588)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2042 Carmel Valley Rd. have any available units?
2042 Carmel Valley Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2042 Carmel Valley Rd. have?
Some of 2042 Carmel Valley Rd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2042 Carmel Valley Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
2042 Carmel Valley Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2042 Carmel Valley Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2042 Carmel Valley Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 2042 Carmel Valley Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 2042 Carmel Valley Rd. offers parking.
Does 2042 Carmel Valley Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2042 Carmel Valley Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2042 Carmel Valley Rd. have a pool?
Yes, 2042 Carmel Valley Rd. has a pool.
Does 2042 Carmel Valley Rd. have accessible units?
No, 2042 Carmel Valley Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 2042 Carmel Valley Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2042 Carmel Valley Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
