2040 Dale Street

Amenities
2040 Dale St.
San Diego, CA 92101
____________________________
Available 08/10/2019!
____________________________
DETAILS:
•2 bedroom/1 bathroom duplex
• $1,995 per month
• $1,900 deposit
• $45 application fee per adult
• Cats allowed with additional deposit
FEATURES:
• Designated historical home
• NEW CARPET AND NEW PAINT!
• Shared back yard
• Washer and dryer IN UNIT
• Stainless steel appliances
• Attached to only ONE other unit
• Tons of vintage touches that bring the home to life
• Located in South Park within walking distance to stores and eateries
APPLICATION PROCESS:
• Applications are considered on a first come, first serve basis
• Application must be completed with all information, copies of proof of income, copy of ID, and $45 fee per adult paid
• Criteria includes satisfactory credit history, at least one year of positive rental history, and monthly income must equal or surpass 3x the monthly rent
• Applications are available at the Dakota office or under the vacancy listing at dakotapm.com
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,900, Available 8/10/19
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.