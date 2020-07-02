All apartments in San Diego
2040 Dale Street
2040 Dale Street

2040 Dale Street · No Longer Available
Location

2040 Dale Street, San Diego, CA 92104
South Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2040 Dale St.
San Diego, CA 92101
____________________________
Available 08/10/2019!
____________________________
DETAILS:
•2 bedroom/1 bathroom duplex
• $1,995 per month
• $1,900 deposit
• $45 application fee per adult
• Cats allowed with additional deposit

FEATURES:
• Designated historical home
• NEW CARPET AND NEW PAINT!
• Shared back yard
• Washer and dryer IN UNIT
• Stainless steel appliances
• Attached to only ONE other unit
• Tons of vintage touches that bring the home to life
• Located in South Park within walking distance to stores and eateries

APPLICATION PROCESS:
• Applications are considered on a first come, first serve basis
• Application must be completed with all information, copies of proof of income, copy of ID, and $45 fee per adult paid
• Criteria includes satisfactory credit history, at least one year of positive rental history, and monthly income must equal or surpass 3x the monthly rent
• Applications are available at the Dakota office or under the vacancy listing at dakotapm.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,900, Available 8/10/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2040 Dale Street have any available units?
2040 Dale Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2040 Dale Street have?
Some of 2040 Dale Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2040 Dale Street currently offering any rent specials?
2040 Dale Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2040 Dale Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2040 Dale Street is pet friendly.
Does 2040 Dale Street offer parking?
No, 2040 Dale Street does not offer parking.
Does 2040 Dale Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2040 Dale Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2040 Dale Street have a pool?
No, 2040 Dale Street does not have a pool.
Does 2040 Dale Street have accessible units?
No, 2040 Dale Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2040 Dale Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2040 Dale Street does not have units with dishwashers.

