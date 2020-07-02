2040 Dale Street

Amenities

2040 Dale St.

San Diego, CA 92101

____________________________

Available 08/10/2019!

____________________________

DETAILS:

•2 bedroom/1 bathroom duplex

• $1,995 per month

• $1,900 deposit

• $45 application fee per adult

• Cats allowed with additional deposit



FEATURES:

• Designated historical home

• NEW CARPET AND NEW PAINT!

• Shared back yard

• Washer and dryer IN UNIT

• Stainless steel appliances

• Attached to only ONE other unit

• Tons of vintage touches that bring the home to life

• Located in South Park within walking distance to stores and eateries



APPLICATION PROCESS:

• Applications are considered on a first come, first serve basis

• Application must be completed with all information, copies of proof of income, copy of ID, and $45 fee per adult paid

• Criteria includes satisfactory credit history, at least one year of positive rental history, and monthly income must equal or surpass 3x the monthly rent

• Applications are available at the Dakota office or under the vacancy listing at dakotapm.com



