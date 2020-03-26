2032 Cordero Road, San Diego, CA 92014 Del Mar Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
4 bedroom/3 bath tri-level home at the end of a cul de sac. Ocean view from Master bedroom and 3 patio decks. This spacious multi-level home has large living spaces and landscaped yard. Close to downtown Del Mar and easy 5 freeway access. Non-Smoker. Wonderful and quiet neighborhood to live in!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2032 Cordero Road have any available units?
2032 Cordero Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2032 Cordero Road have?
Some of 2032 Cordero Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2032 Cordero Road currently offering any rent specials?
2032 Cordero Road is not currently offering any rent specials.