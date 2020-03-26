All apartments in San Diego
2032 Cordero Road

2032 Cordero Road · No Longer Available
Location

2032 Cordero Road, San Diego, CA 92014
Del Mar Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
4 bedroom/3 bath tri-level home at the end of a cul de sac. Ocean view from Master bedroom and 3 patio decks. This spacious multi-level home has large living spaces and landscaped yard. Close to downtown Del Mar and easy 5 freeway access. Non-Smoker. Wonderful and quiet neighborhood to live in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2032 Cordero Road have any available units?
2032 Cordero Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2032 Cordero Road have?
Some of 2032 Cordero Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2032 Cordero Road currently offering any rent specials?
2032 Cordero Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2032 Cordero Road pet-friendly?
No, 2032 Cordero Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2032 Cordero Road offer parking?
Yes, 2032 Cordero Road offers parking.
Does 2032 Cordero Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2032 Cordero Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2032 Cordero Road have a pool?
No, 2032 Cordero Road does not have a pool.
Does 2032 Cordero Road have accessible units?
No, 2032 Cordero Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2032 Cordero Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2032 Cordero Road has units with dishwashers.
