2022 Redbird Drive

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Quality newer updated 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house with a 2 car attached garage. Stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings in living room and kitchen, has a fire place with central AC. Wonderful quiet north mission valley location. Newer landscaping in front and back (Landscaper provided). Small pets considered.



Apply today, this house will not last long. Applicants will be subject to a credit and criminal check for qualification purposes. Sorry no section 8. Please call our office, Rancho Mesa Properties, for any questions or to set up a showing time. 858-576-2176



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,400, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available 12/4/18



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

