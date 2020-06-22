All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2022 Redbird Drive

2022 Redbird Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2022 Redbird Drive, San Diego, CA 92123
Birdland

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Quality newer updated 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house with a 2 car attached garage. Stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings in living room and kitchen, has a fire place with central AC. Wonderful quiet north mission valley location. Newer landscaping in front and back (Landscaper provided). Small pets considered.

Apply today, this house will not last long. Applicants will be subject to a credit and criminal check for qualification purposes. Sorry no section 8. Please call our office, Rancho Mesa Properties, for any questions or to set up a showing time. 858-576-2176

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,400, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available 12/4/18

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2022 Redbird Drive have any available units?
2022 Redbird Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2022 Redbird Drive have?
Some of 2022 Redbird Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2022 Redbird Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2022 Redbird Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2022 Redbird Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2022 Redbird Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2022 Redbird Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2022 Redbird Drive does offer parking.
Does 2022 Redbird Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2022 Redbird Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2022 Redbird Drive have a pool?
No, 2022 Redbird Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2022 Redbird Drive have accessible units?
No, 2022 Redbird Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2022 Redbird Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2022 Redbird Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
