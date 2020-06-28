2011 Emerald St

Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Stand alone 2bd/1ba home (Rear unit at alley), large yard with storage shed, off-street parking, washer/dryer hookups - 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house (rear unit). Large and open concept living room, dining room and kitchen. Home features maple vinyl plank flooring throughout with recently updated white faux wood blinds and mirrored closet doors. Home will feature updated bathroom including new tiled shower, pedestal sink and wall mounted storage cabinet. Private, gated, alley entry with 2 parking spaces behind home. Private side yard and large common middle yard with landscaping included. Home also comes with an over-sized storage shed with washer/dryer hookups. Sorry no pets, co-signers or smoking in house.



Please visit Riviera Property Management's website at www.RivieraSanDiego.com for other available listings and extensive pictures.



Available 8/24/19 with a 1 year lease and a deposit of $2,300. Application fee is $35 per applicant. Please drive by the unit from the alley prior to calling Riviera. To schedule your tour, call us at (858) 273-2255. .



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5083332)