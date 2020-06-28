All apartments in San Diego
2011 Emerald St
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:56 AM

2011 Emerald St

2011 Emerald Street · No Longer Available
Location

2011 Emerald Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Stand alone 2bd/1ba home (Rear unit at alley), large yard with storage shed, off-street parking, washer/dryer hookups - 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house (rear unit). Large and open concept living room, dining room and kitchen. Home features maple vinyl plank flooring throughout with recently updated white faux wood blinds and mirrored closet doors. Home will feature updated bathroom including new tiled shower, pedestal sink and wall mounted storage cabinet. Private, gated, alley entry with 2 parking spaces behind home. Private side yard and large common middle yard with landscaping included. Home also comes with an over-sized storage shed with washer/dryer hookups. Sorry no pets, co-signers or smoking in house.

Please visit Riviera Property Management's website at www.RivieraSanDiego.com for other available listings and extensive pictures.

Available 8/24/19 with a 1 year lease and a deposit of $2,300. Application fee is $35 per applicant. Please drive by the unit from the alley prior to calling Riviera. To schedule your tour, call us at (858) 273-2255. .

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5083332)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2011 Emerald St have any available units?
2011 Emerald St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2011 Emerald St have?
Some of 2011 Emerald St's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2011 Emerald St currently offering any rent specials?
2011 Emerald St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2011 Emerald St pet-friendly?
No, 2011 Emerald St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2011 Emerald St offer parking?
Yes, 2011 Emerald St offers parking.
Does 2011 Emerald St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2011 Emerald St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2011 Emerald St have a pool?
No, 2011 Emerald St does not have a pool.
Does 2011 Emerald St have accessible units?
No, 2011 Emerald St does not have accessible units.
Does 2011 Emerald St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2011 Emerald St does not have units with dishwashers.
