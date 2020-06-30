Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 200 E Harbor.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
200 E Harbor
Last updated March 17 2020 at 3:16 AM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
200 E Harbor
200 East Harbor Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Marina
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
200 East Harbor Drive, San Diego, CA 92101
Marina
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 200 E Harbor have any available units?
200 E Harbor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 200 E Harbor have?
Some of 200 E Harbor's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 200 E Harbor currently offering any rent specials?
200 E Harbor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 E Harbor pet-friendly?
No, 200 E Harbor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 200 E Harbor offer parking?
No, 200 E Harbor does not offer parking.
Does 200 E Harbor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 200 E Harbor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 E Harbor have a pool?
Yes, 200 E Harbor has a pool.
Does 200 E Harbor have accessible units?
No, 200 E Harbor does not have accessible units.
Does 200 E Harbor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 E Harbor has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Canyon Ridge
3187 Cowley Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Tierrasanta Ridge Apartment Homes
5410 Repecho Dr
San Diego, CA 92124
Pacific Gardens at Genesee
8148 Genesee Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
The Overlook at Bernardo Heights
15909 Avenida Venusto
San Diego, CA 92128
Ascent at Campus of Life
10785 Pomerado Road
San Diego, CA 92131
Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments
8843 Villa La Jolla Drive
San Diego, CA 92037
Park 12 -- The Collection
100 Park Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University