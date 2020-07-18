Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly parking gym

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking

1970 Columbia St #207 Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom, 2 bath Porta D Italia Condo in Heart of Little Italy Downtown - Lovely, 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in the heart of Little Italy walking distance to everything! New flooring throughout. Custom paint and light fixtures. Granite counters in kitchen, plus eat at kitchen bar. Separate dining room. Both bedrooms are spacious with ample closet space. Brand new stackable washer and dryer. Unit comes with 1 parking space, plus a storage unit. Secured building with an exercise room & community entertaining space. Pets considered on case by case basis and require an additional deposit.



(RLNE4861021)