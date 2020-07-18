All apartments in San Diego
1970 Columbia St #207
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1970 Columbia St #207

1970 Columbia Street · (858) 699-2886
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1970 Columbia Street, San Diego, CA 92101
Little Italy

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1970 Columbia St #207 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 805 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
1970 Columbia St #207 Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom, 2 bath Porta D Italia Condo in Heart of Little Italy Downtown - Lovely, 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in the heart of Little Italy walking distance to everything! New flooring throughout. Custom paint and light fixtures. Granite counters in kitchen, plus eat at kitchen bar. Separate dining room. Both bedrooms are spacious with ample closet space. Brand new stackable washer and dryer. Unit comes with 1 parking space, plus a storage unit. Secured building with an exercise room & community entertaining space. Pets considered on case by case basis and require an additional deposit.

(RLNE4861021)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1970 Columbia St #207 have any available units?
1970 Columbia St #207 has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1970 Columbia St #207 have?
Some of 1970 Columbia St #207's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1970 Columbia St #207 currently offering any rent specials?
1970 Columbia St #207 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1970 Columbia St #207 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1970 Columbia St #207 is pet friendly.
Does 1970 Columbia St #207 offer parking?
Yes, 1970 Columbia St #207 offers parking.
Does 1970 Columbia St #207 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1970 Columbia St #207 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1970 Columbia St #207 have a pool?
No, 1970 Columbia St #207 does not have a pool.
Does 1970 Columbia St #207 have accessible units?
No, 1970 Columbia St #207 does not have accessible units.
Does 1970 Columbia St #207 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1970 Columbia St #207 does not have units with dishwashers.
