Last updated March 17 2020 at 3:00 AM

1970 Columbia

1970 Columbia Street · (619) 504-9979
Location

1970 Columbia Street, San Diego, CA 92101
Little Italy

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 603 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
gym
Available immediately! Ideal location within Little Italy--a quiet, corner unit, but one block from all the action of India Street. A very unique feature of this unit is its large, sunny, private patio with views of bay and marina. So special! Furnished nicely, stainless appliances including dishwasher and microwave, and in-unit laundry. Porta D'Italia is a well maintained community with a fitness center and nice community spaces. Owner prefers a lease of at least 6 months. No pets, no smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1970 Columbia have any available units?
1970 Columbia has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1970 Columbia have?
Some of 1970 Columbia's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1970 Columbia currently offering any rent specials?
1970 Columbia isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1970 Columbia pet-friendly?
No, 1970 Columbia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1970 Columbia offer parking?
No, 1970 Columbia does not offer parking.
Does 1970 Columbia have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1970 Columbia offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1970 Columbia have a pool?
No, 1970 Columbia does not have a pool.
Does 1970 Columbia have accessible units?
Yes, 1970 Columbia has accessible units.
Does 1970 Columbia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1970 Columbia has units with dishwashers.
