San Diego, CA
1953 Rowan Street
Last updated May 23 2019 at 10:05 AM

1953 Rowan Street

1953 Rowan Street · No Longer Available
Location

1953 Rowan Street, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single level charming remodeled 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home on a large lot with 2 car garage and separate storage room. Wood flooring throughout. New wall heaters. Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1953 Rowan Street have any available units?
1953 Rowan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1953 Rowan Street have?
Some of 1953 Rowan Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1953 Rowan Street currently offering any rent specials?
1953 Rowan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1953 Rowan Street pet-friendly?
No, 1953 Rowan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1953 Rowan Street offer parking?
Yes, 1953 Rowan Street offers parking.
Does 1953 Rowan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1953 Rowan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1953 Rowan Street have a pool?
No, 1953 Rowan Street does not have a pool.
Does 1953 Rowan Street have accessible units?
No, 1953 Rowan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1953 Rowan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1953 Rowan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
