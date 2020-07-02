All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 2 2020 at 2:41 AM

1941 Corte Amalia

1941 Corte Amalia · No Longer Available
Location

1941 Corte Amalia, San Diego, CA 92173
San Ysidro

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
key fob access
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
key fob access
Recently renovated single family 2 stories home ready for you and your family. This home features 4 bedrooms/ 2.5 baths with 2 car garage. The property has a beautiful open layout and backyard.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Comes fitted with new smart home keyless system, this system allows for enhanced security and monitoring of access into property. Smart home system eliminates keys and securely allows the power of accessibility through a registered mobile device. Property is ready now! Contact for more information!!

Thank you for your interest in this property. If you would like to set up a time to view this property, please email us at Leasing@trojancapinv.com. PLEASE NOTE THAT TROJAN CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IS THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY. ANY ADVERTISEMENTS FOR THIS PROPERTY FOUND ON CRAIGSLIST, LETGO, 5MILE, OR ANY SIMILAR SITES MAY BE A SCAM. To protect yourself from scammers, please communicate only with representatives of Trojan Capital Investments with regard to this property.

Don't miss out on this beautiful home, contact today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,450, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,450, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1941 Corte Amalia have any available units?
1941 Corte Amalia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 1941 Corte Amalia currently offering any rent specials?
1941 Corte Amalia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1941 Corte Amalia pet-friendly?
No, 1941 Corte Amalia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1941 Corte Amalia offer parking?
Yes, 1941 Corte Amalia offers parking.
Does 1941 Corte Amalia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1941 Corte Amalia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1941 Corte Amalia have a pool?
No, 1941 Corte Amalia does not have a pool.
Does 1941 Corte Amalia have accessible units?
No, 1941 Corte Amalia does not have accessible units.
Does 1941 Corte Amalia have units with dishwashers?
No, 1941 Corte Amalia does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1941 Corte Amalia have units with air conditioning?
No, 1941 Corte Amalia does not have units with air conditioning.

